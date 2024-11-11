Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia player issues statement about video of him celebrating during Ole Miss field storm

Kirby Smart called the actions ‘just stupid’
Georgia football-spring practice-2024

Connor Riley

Connor Riley

Georgia safety Jake Pope completes a drill during practice (Connor Riley/DawgNation). (Connor Riley)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart responded Monday to video circulating of a Bulldogs football player on the field after the Ole Miss game.

The video of Jake Pope, a redshirt sophomore safety from Buford, appearing to celebrate with a fan wearing the jersey of Ole Miss offensive lineman Reece McIntyre, who also went to Buford, circulated social media, drawing criticism from Georgia fans.

“What an idiot. Just stupid. I didn’t see it until today,” Smart said. “He’s embarrassed about it. He’s upset about it. That’s obviously a childhood friend of his, they grew up and played with at Buford. Hadn’t seen him in forever. Just not real smart.

“But to be honest with you, I don’t have time to waste energy on that. You know what I’m saying. My focus is on Tennessee. I’m not real worried on that.”

Pope posted a response Monday on X, saying that the moment was “taken out of perspective,” and that his celebration was in response to seeing longtime family friends.

ExploreOle Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings

“I’m sorry to my teammates, coaches and fans all around about the way that video looked and I choose to move forward and get ready for a great rest of the season with my brothers,” Pope posted.

Pope transferred in from Alabama this offseason. The safety has played in three games so far this season. Pope played in 12 games for Alabama, working on special teams.

This was the first time under Smart that Georgia had the field stormed in opposition. The Bulldogs had a 52-game winning streak against teams not named Alabama.

Pope is not the only Georgia player whose actions have come under fire in the late stages of Saturday’s loss. Carson Beck was seen smiling on the sideline, while Georgia was down 22-10, and speaking to backup quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Explore8-way tie for 1st in SEC not a far-fetched scenario

While social media expressed enormous criticism of Beck’s seemingly positive spirit in the moment, Rashada’s dad and Beck’s mom both jumped in to defend the situation.

Harlen Rashada posted on X: “I’m sure there have been countless times Carson has picked up Jaden. So this brings joy to my heart to see the bond of two elite competitors holding strong in a moment of defeat. That’s real brotherhood.”

Tracy Beck posted, in part: “...this is one of Carson’s true besties whom he loves like a brother and in a time when I am sure Carson was feeling this big loss, Jaden could make him smile and laugh. What I don’t like is immediately the media took this as Carson not caring about losing and that he was laughing about the loss! One thing I can promise is Carson cares and he goes back and works harder every day to help his team by figuring out what he can do to improve and what he can do to help his team!”

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Brent Key puts it out there – Haynes King is ‘best quarterback in the ACC’
Placeholder Image

Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Lessons learned in Georgia basketball’s hard-fought season-opener
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Takeaways from Georgia Tech’s upset of No. 4 Miami
Placeholder Image

AP

Jason Kelce apologizes for cellphone incident at Ohio State-Penn State before Bucs-Chiefs...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

8-way tie for 1st in SEC not a far-fetched scenario
Georgia basketball earns Bulldogs’ largest margin of victory in Mike White era
Ole Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team2h ago
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more