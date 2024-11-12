Business
West Midtown’s planned tallest tower, two others, could be draped in foliage

Final development phase of Star Metals District features greenery everywhere and West Midtown’s tallest tower
This is a rendering of the proposed final phase of West Midtown's Star Metals District.
1 hour ago

Atlanta has long been called the “city in a forest” because of the lush tree canopy, but a West Midtown project’s final phase aims to flip that phrase on its head.

The development team behind the Star Metals District along Howell Mill Road is moving forward with its final phase consisting of three foliage-filled buildings, including the tallest tower proposed in West Midtown. Star Metals has helped define the rapid transformation of Atlanta’s Westside, and the pitch for a 33-story residential skyscraper adds an unprecedented scale to the fast-changing neighborhood.

“As a gesture of recognition of the vibrant Atlanta community, we are proposing to go taller rather than wider,” Kevin Heidorn, project manager with Star Metals District’s architect Oppenheim Architecture, said in a press release.

Spread across more than 3 acres, the district is the brainchild of Florida-based Allen Morris Co. and its joint venture development partner, Atlanta-based Animal. The project currently includes a finished office building and apartment tower, with another residential tower called Stella under construction.

Views of the exterior of Star Metals building, the future home of Prize Picks headquarters, shown on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Its next phase, which the developers said will be Star Metals’ last, aims to add another 1.5 million square feet to the district — more space than the inside of Atlanta’s tallest tower, Bank of America Plaza.

The three proposed mixed-use buildings would add 800 more residential units, 100,000 square feet of retail space, 200 hotel rooms and a public plaza with pedestrian pathways. Office space isn’t currently in the district’s expansion plans, but the development team said incorporating new workspace into the towers could happen if office demand rebounds from its post-pandemic dry spell. The expansion details were first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Project renderings show foliage dominating the new buildings’ architecture. One structure’s facade is wrapped in mossy greenery, while each floor of its neighboring tower features plants overgrowing its balconies.

“It is very exciting to be part of a vision that promotes accessible open spaces that incorporates foliage and natural materials, designed by word-class architects,” said Max Cookes, founder of Animal, in the release.

This is a rendering of the proposed final phase of West Midtown's Star Metals District.

The 33-story building requires the city to grant the project a height variance because the district currently caps new construction at 225 feet — the proposed tower would rise 340 feet.

That’s a far cry from Bank of America Plaza in Midtown, which is 1,023 feet tall if you include its golden spire. But the Star Metals proposal would join Sandy Springs’ King and Queen towers among the tallest buildings erected in the metro area outside of Buckhead, Midtown and downtown Atlanta if brought to fruition.

“Importantly, the height variance does not increase density but lets us enhance the area with pedestrian-friendly spaces that make the Westside more accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” Heidorn said.

The district’s zoning allows for up to 85% of its property to feature concrete parking lots and buildings, but Star Metals is targeting 65% with its vertically focused plan. Adeline Collot, the planning and capital projects program director for the Upper Westside Improvement District, said Star Metals’ incorporation of green space — and plant foliage — is a vital addition to the neighborhood, which lacks a city park.

“Projects such as this one are helping fill the green space deficit in our district,” she said in the release. “We welcome developments that create ample and thoughtfully designed spaces for the community’s use given the growing number of residents in the area.”

The height variance request is set to go before Neighborhood Planning Unit E on Tuesday. City officials are expected to vote on the issue in December.

The development team expects the final phase of construction to begin in late 2025, starting with the next residential building. A timeline for the other two buildings, including the 33-story tower, has not been released.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

