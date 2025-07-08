Politics
Politics

Will ‘big, beautiful bill’ require special legislative session in Georgia?

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks about the impact of Trump’s landmark legislation on our state.
Because of the "big, beautiful bill's" effects on Georgia, a special legislative session might need to be called this summer. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)

By
1 hour ago

On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discussed how Georgians would be affected now that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” has passed.

The sweeping legislation has impacts on Medicaid, SNAP benefits, taxes and clean energy tax credits.

Bluestein also interviewed new state Senate Majority leader Jason Anavitarte and asked if the legislation will require a special summer session of the General Assembly.

Although the Dallas Republican said he “hadn’t heard talk of a special session,” he didn’t rule it out.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

