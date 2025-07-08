On Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discussed how Georgians would be affected now that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” has passed.
The sweeping legislation has impacts on Medicaid, SNAP benefits, taxes and clean energy tax credits.
Bluestein also interviewed new state Senate Majority leader Jason Anavitarte and asked if the legislation will require a special summer session of the General Assembly.
Although the Dallas Republican said he “hadn’t heard talk of a special session,” he didn’t rule it out.
