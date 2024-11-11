89-year-old who went missing from Marietta senior care home found dead

According to Channel 2 Action News, investigators found Miele’s body in a lake near the care facility, which is located at 1160 Whitlock Avenue. Police said Miele left her eyeglasses behind and noted that her hearing was impaired and she was likely confused.

Police have not responded to requests for more information, but several small bodies of water can be found within a mile of Greenwood Place. The closest is a lake in Kennesaw Memorial Park, about 500 yards from the facility. A pond on Noses Creek, which runs through Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, is less than a half-mile away.

The discovery of Miele’s body brought to an end a furious search that police said involved their own department and a multitude of other agencies, including Marietta Fire and Rescue, Cobb County police, the Cobb sheriff’s office and federal park rangers.

Police shared several public updates detailing parallel efforts at Greenwood Place and in the surrounding area. The 70-bed assisted living facility was searched multiple times by different teams, and investigators interviewed everyone there who had recently had contact with Miele. A Mattie’s Call alert was sent out with Miele’s description. Police said there was no physical evidence of Miele leaving the facility, but also noted that “there is no video surveillance available at or near the memory care facility.”

Police have not explained why Greenwood Place was not able to supply video footage to help the investigation, but the facility has previously used video to exonerate its own employees, according to inspection reports from the Georgia Department of Community Health.

On Aug. 26, DCH inspectors reviewed video of an earlier incident in which a resident tipped over in a recliner, causing the heavy chair to fall on top of them, the report said. The resident died the next day, but the facility administrator said he reviewed the video and did not think any staff members were at fault. The DCH inspectors cited Greenwood Place for a violation in that case, and the facility has been noted for at least six other violations this year.

Greenwood Place officials have not responded to requests for information about how Miele was able to leave the facility alone.

While investigators worked the missing person case inside the building, Marietta police and other agencies conducted a ground search of the area around the property, utilizing drones, K-9 units, a helicopter and watercraft, police said. Searchers also visited nearby businesses and neighbors to check video footage wherever there appeared to be security cameras. Marietta High School, just across Whitlock Avenue, was also searched.

According to police, a miscommunication with another agency led to a number of private citizens volunteering to join a physical search party. A private call for professionals with specialized search skills was posted to the public by mistake, and followers immediately responded.

“You would be amazed at how many people showed up in the few minutes that post was public,” Marietta police said.

The police statement emphasized that they did not need assistance with a physical search, but said the volunteers “who came have been given assignments that do help us.”

“We appreciate our amazing community and the desire to help,” police said.