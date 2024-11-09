Breaking: Former Georgia senator will co-chair Donald Trump’s inaugural committee
Former Georgia senator will co-chair Donald Trump’s inaugural committee

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)
By
36 minutes ago

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday announced that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Georgia’s former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff.

Loeffler, who joined Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Election Day with her husband, Jeff Sprecher, was among his campaign’s top donors.

“This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement. “Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped on history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office.”

Loeffler is seen as a contender for a position in Trump’s administration. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock unseated the former co-owner of the Atlanta Dream months after President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Georgia.

A Fortune analysis in August of Federal Election Commission filings found that 26 of Trump’s richest backers nationwide had poured millions of dollars into his campaign.

Loeffler and Sprecher were the ninth highest on the overall list. They also wrote a $1 million check to help underwrite the Republican National Convention.

Witkoff is the president-elect’s golf partner who was with Trump when the former president was the target of a second attempted assassination at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September.

Trump’s first inauguration was scrutinized for its lavish spending. The inaugural committee chair back then, California billionaire Tom Barrack, drew attention by raising $107 million for the event.

Trump’s businesses and the inaugural committee reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process.

The committee maintained back then that its finances were independently audited, and that the money was spent in accordance with the law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

