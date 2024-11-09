Loeffler is seen as a contender for a position in Trump’s administration. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock unseated the former co-owner of the Atlanta Dream months after President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Georgia.

A Fortune analysis in August of Federal Election Commission filings found that 26 of Trump’s richest backers nationwide had poured millions of dollars into his campaign.

Loeffler and Sprecher were the ninth highest on the overall list. They also wrote a $1 million check to help underwrite the Republican National Convention.

Witkoff is the president-elect’s golf partner who was with Trump when the former president was the target of a second attempted assassination at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September.

Trump’s first inauguration was scrutinized for its lavish spending. The inaugural committee chair back then, California billionaire Tom Barrack, drew attention by raising $107 million for the event.

Trump’s businesses and the inaugural committee reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process.

The committee maintained back then that its finances were independently audited, and that the money was spent in accordance with the law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.