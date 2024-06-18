Breaking: Polls open for Georgia runoffs for Congress, Capitol and local races
News

A.M. ATL: A gun inside Ga.’s deadliest prison

Plus: Election Day, a deadly fire and Nathan Wade
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! The “cooling” trend continues today, with high temperatures expected to hover around 90 degrees.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers the latest on a horrific house fire in Newnan, $630,000 in missing campaign money and Nathan Wade’s penchant for public appearances.

But first: A deadly incident that stands out even in Georgia’s exceedingly violent prison system.

***

A GUN BEHIND BARS

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy photos

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photos

Inmate Jaydrekus Hart shot and killed a food service worker inside South Georgia’s Smith State Prison over the weekend.

Corrections officials later said that a “personal relationship existed” between Hart (who also took his own life) and the worker (identified as 24-year-old Aureon Shavea Grace). They called the situation an isolated incident.

  • But they’ve yet to answer one very important question: Where’d the gun come from?

It’s hard to oversell how dangerous Georgia prisons are. As AJC colleagues Carrie Teegardin and Danny Robbins have uncovered during a two-year investigation, woeful understaffing means the most violent inmates essentially run things. Makeshift weapons are everywhere. Drug trafficking rings? Commonplace, often with the help of guards.

More people are killed in Georgia than in any other state prison system in the country.

  • Late Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced “the initiation of an in-depth, system-wide assessment of the state corrections system.” Read more here.

Even given that context, Smith stands out. The facility in Glennville (about 40 miles south of Statesboro) saw eight confirmed homicides in 2023, the most of any in the state. About two people leave the premises via ambulance every week.

The now-former warden stands accused of taking cash payments in an inmate’s multimillion-dollar contraband scheme.

  • Still: Guns inside prison walls remain exceedingly rare. Guards don’t even carry them. So how’d it happen?

We don’t know for sure. Absent an explanation from corrections leaders, the AJC spoke to former officials and employees — who said it wouldn’t be all that difficult.

A prime suspect: the back gate, which is used to bring in supplies like food and lacks a metal detector.

“There could be anything in those (containers) besides rice and beans,” a former corrections officer said, “but they’re not opened.”

Make sure to read the full story here — and then dive into the AJC’s extensive investigation into corruption at Georgia’s prisons.

***

A FAMILY TRAGEDY

Family members outside the home on Macedonia Road.

Credit: John Spink/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Officials say a Monday morning house fire in Newnan killed six members of the same family, including 6-, 12- and 13-year-old children. Officials have not released a potential cause.

  • “It hits close to home, it’s so hard,” a neighbor said. A Gofundme page raised more than $32,000 so far.

***

MORE LOCAL NEWS

» The Atlanta City Council increased the relief fund for businesses affected by recent water woes to $7.5 million. It also joined the chorus calling for MARTA to pause renovations at the Five Points station.

» Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin resigned her office, several months after being found prone on the ground outside a bar at Southlake Mall.

» A resident of the soon-to-be Gwinnett County city of Mulberry filed another pair of lawsuits challenging its creation.

***

BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT

ajc.com

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepped away from Fulton County’s election interference case in March — but he’s been hard to miss lately. His appearances on cable news and events featuring District Attorney Fani Willis are rubbing a lot of folks the wrong way.

  • “This is distracting from the case,” one Democratic political strategist told the AJC. “He needs to go away and not do any more interviews, ever.”

***

ETHICS EXPIRATION DATE

The state ethics commission says the statute of limitations prevents them from further investigating what former Georgia Senate leader Don Balfour did with $630,000 in leftover campaign money.

It took about three years to reach that conclusion.

» Which presidential candidate is raising the most money in Georgia?

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

ajc.com

Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

» Former Wheeler High star Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics won the NBA title. Brown (pictured above) took Finals MVP.

» Hawks General Manager Landry Fields, meanwhile, says the home team is unlikely to trade the No. 1 pick in next week’s NBA Draft.

» Ozzie Albies’ eighth-inning solo home run gave the Braves a 2-1 win over the Tigers. Also: Marcell Ozuna currently sits second among National League designated hitters in All-Star voting.

» The Atlanta Dream expects to break their attendance record on Friday, when they host the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena.

***

GOOD EATS

The G Burger from Plantbaed Cafe. It's made from garbanzo beans.

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

  • Now open in Vinings: Plantbaed Cafe, offering plant-based burgers, pizza and more.
  • Coming soon to downtown Atlanta: Momentum Cafe, a nonprofit restaurant employing justice-impacted youth.
  • Well-reviewed in Suwanee: Raik Mediterranean, offering “simple and elegant” falafel, flatbreads and kebabs.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Immigration detention up 50% in Georgia

» Metro Atlanta transit board gets new chair

» Shannon Sharpe, Anderson .Paak bring culture to Render ATL conference

» Interview: ‘Impractical Jokers’ tour hits Atlanta this weekend

» Driver speeding from Cobb County police killed in crash

***

ON THIS DATE

June 18, 1954

An economist named Sylvia Porter spent a few days in Atlanta and came away quite impressed, dubbing her hometown of New York City “dead on its feet” by comparison.

“Atlanta is vitally alive,” Porter wrote. “Few cities have boomed as this one has in recent years. Atlanta is growing dramatically ‘outward’ to the suburbs and ‘inward’ to the downtown area, too. Atlanta is an industrial city belonging in the top rank of America.

“The expansion makes the visitor gasp.”

ajc.com

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured a worker checking one of the first planes to complete what will become daily nonstop Scandinavian Airlines flights from Copenhagen to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

***

ONE MORE THING

Meet Elisha McKenzie, a 21-year-old Suwanee woman with Down syndrome living her dream as a licensed Zumba instructor. “I love being in front of the class,” she told the AJC.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Before taking over the AJC's morning newsletter, Tyler Estep worked as a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Immigration detention surges in Georgia, up 50% from 20231h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

After exiting Fulton Trump case, Nathan Wade has a lot to say
2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Justin Ross Harris, accused in son’s hot car death, released from prison
53m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s attorney accuses judge of joining ‘prosecutors’ team’
40m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s attorney accuses judge of joining ‘prosecutors’ team’
40m ago

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Ecstasy, magic mushrooms and medicine
Emory researchers studying psychedelic-assisted treatment for PTSD
Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photos

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?
Rules set for Biden and Trump presidential debate in Atlanta