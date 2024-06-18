Because Judge Mary Staley Clark made all three sentences consecutive, Harris had 12 years to serve in custody for those convictions.

Harris’ trial attorneys, Maddox Kilgore and Carlos Rodriguez, declined to comment.

During the highly publicized case that saw his murder conviction overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court, Harris was seen as a sympathetic dad before it was revealed he sent graphic photos to teenagers. He has maintained that the death of Cooper was a tragic accident.

Harris had been incarcerated since 2016 in Macon State Prison after being found guilty of exchanging graphic text messages with an underage girl.

In June 2022, Georgia’s high court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that Harris did not receive a fair trial because days of testimony detailing his extramarital sexual relationships should not have been allowed.

On June 18, 2014, Harris planned to drop Cooper off at daycare before his shift at Home Depot, officials said. The pair stopped to eat at Chick-Fil-A. but Harris later told police he forgot to drop Cooper off. He said he mistakenly left the child in the back seat of his SUV in the company parking lot and didn’t notice his dead son in his car seat until he was driving back from work.

Cooper died from heat stroke within hours, according to authorities.

The court still upheld convictions against Harris for exchanging graphic text messages to an underage girl, for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“The state convincingly demonstrated that (Harris) was a philanderer, a pervert and even a sexual predator,” Chief Justice David Nahmias wrote. “This evidence did little if anything to answer the key question of (Harris’s) intent when he walked away from Cooper.”

Last June, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced it would not retry Ross Harris for murder, citing the higher courts ruling that also limited evidence in the state’s case. In a statement, the DA’s office said it conducted a thorough review of the case file over the past 11 months. The decision was made by Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard.

“Crucial motive evidence that was admitted at the first trial in 2016 is no longer available to the state due to the majority decision of the Supreme Court,” it said. “Therefore, after much thought and deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to not retry Justin Ross Harris on the reversed counts of the indictment. ... Cooper will always be remembered by this office and those who fought for him.”

Harris was also separately indicted in March 2016 for possessing lewd photographs of two underage girls, sending nude photos of himself to those girls and engaging in sexually explicit chats. But the DA’s office decided not to try Harris on those charges. A court document also signed by Leonard said the case was no longer being pursued “at the request, or due to the unavailability, of the alleged victim.”