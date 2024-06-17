Driver speeding from Cobb County police killed in crash

A driver who refused to stop for a Cobb County officer was killed in a crash after striking a concrete subdivision sign, sending the SUV airborne into trees, police said Monday.
The crash happened at approximately 12:17 a.m. Monday on Frey Road at the intersection with Abington Walk near Kennesaw, according to police.
A Cobb officer saw a 2013 BMW X5 speeding on Barrett Parkway and attempted a traffic stop. But the driver immediately fled, police said.
“Out of safety concerns, the officer discontinued the pursuit,” police said in a media release.
From there, the BMW continued onto Frey Road, where it left the roadway, struck a concrete sign and became airborne before colliding with trees, according to investigators. Officers believe the BMW was speeding at the time of the crash.
The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.
About the Author