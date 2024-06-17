Breaking: UPDATE | 3 kids among 6 killed in house fire near Newnan; 5 injured
Crime & Public Safety

Driver speeding from Cobb County police killed in crash

Driver refused to stop, wrecked into concrete sign
A driver attempting to flee a Cobb County officer was killed in a crash early Monday, according to police.

A driver attempting to flee a Cobb County officer was killed in a crash early Monday, according to police.
By
31 minutes ago

A driver who refused to stop for a Cobb County officer was killed in a crash after striking a concrete subdivision sign, sending the SUV airborne into trees, police said Monday.

The crash happened at approximately 12:17 a.m. Monday on Frey Road at the intersection with Abington Walk near Kennesaw, according to police.

A Cobb officer saw a 2013 BMW X5 speeding on Barrett Parkway and attempted a traffic stop. But the driver immediately fled, police said.

“Out of safety concerns, the officer discontinued the pursuit,” police said in a media release.

From there, the BMW continued onto Frey Road, where it left the roadway, struck a concrete sign and became airborne before colliding with trees, according to investigators. Officers believe the BMW was speeding at the time of the crash.

The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

UPDATE
3 kids among 6 killed in house fire near Newnan; 5 injured19m ago

Credit: Erin Sintos

Dutch King and Queen visit Atlanta Beltline
57m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

New lawsuits filed in Gwinnett against creation of city of Mulberry
2h ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Emory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Emory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 investigation lingers as 2024 election nears
The Latest

UPDATE
3 kids among 6 killed in house fire near Newnan; 5 injured
19m ago
Pedestrian dead, another critical in SW Atlanta crash, police say
1h ago
Woman attacked, stabbed to death inside Marietta apartment, police say
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Key moments at the Tonys: Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton in the house, strides for women and a...
AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Federal review of Atlanta's water system will cost $1M; requested after major outges