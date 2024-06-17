Driver speeding from Cobb County police killed in crash

A driver who refused to stop for a Cobb County officer was killed in a crash after striking a concrete subdivision sign, sending the SUV airborne into trees, police said Monday.

The crash happened at approximately 12:17 a.m. Monday on Frey Road at the intersection with Abington Walk near Kennesaw, according to police.

A Cobb officer saw a 2013 BMW X5 speeding on Barrett Parkway and attempted a traffic stop. But the driver immediately fled, police said.