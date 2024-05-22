When and where are the 2024 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?

Voters in Clayton and DeKalb counties and residents of three Georgia congressional districts will have an extra election day in June to settle runoffs from Tuesday’s primary.

The race for Clayton sheriff and the choice of DeKalb’s chief executive officer to replace outgoing CEO Michael Thurmond are among the races expected to appear on June 18 runoff ballots. Clayton also has a runoff for County Commission chair.

The voter registration deadline has already passed.

Runoffs are not used in many states, but Georgia law requires runoff elections for most primaries and general elections if no candidate receives a majority of the vote.

Here are some metro Atlanta races expected to require runoffs after the results become official and complete:

Congressional races: Three U.S. House primaries will require runoffs: the 2nd District, Republicans Chuck Hand and A. Wayne Johnson; the 3rd District, Republicans Brian Jack and former state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan; the 14th District, Democrats Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris.

Clayton County: Incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen is likely to face Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner, the second-place finisher in unofficial results. Commissioner Alieka Anderson will face former Tax Commissioner Terry Baskin for Clayton County Commission chair. Runoffs are also expected in commission races for Districts 1 and 3.

Cobb Commission: Jaha Howard and Taniesha Whorton were the top finishers in District 2 in a field of five candidates. The Cobb election may still be affected by an ongoing legal challenge to the county’s new political district map.

DeKalb County: Former Commissioners Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson will meet again in a runoff for chief executive officer. Runoffs are also expected in the District 4 commission race and school board District 5.

Fulton County: District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall will face Moraima “Mo” Ivory in a runoff.

Gwinnett County: Runoffs are expected for two school board seats. In District 1, incumbent Karen Watkins and Rachel Stone were the top finishers. In District 3, Steve Gasper and Shana V. White finished first and second.

Other local contests may require runoffs. This article will be updated after the May 21 results are certified.