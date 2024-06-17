Breaking: UPDATE | 3 kids among 6 killed in house fire near Newnan; 5 injured
Food & Dining

Plantbaed Cafe brings plant-based menu with burgers, pizza and more to Vinings

The G Burger from Plantbaed Cafe in Atlanta is made with garbanzo beans. / Courtesy of Plantbaed

Credit: Courtesy of Plantbaed

Credit: Courtesy of Plantbaed

The G Burger from Plantbaed Cafe in Atlanta is made with garbanzo beans. / Courtesy of Plantbaed
By
46 minutes ago

Anne Onyeneho adopted a plant-based diet in 2018 after her sister developed fibroids and she started focusing on her own health. She started documenting the changes in her diet, including vegan recipes she developed, and realized she had the makings of a book that could serve as both a cookbook and an educational resource.

In 2021, she self-published “Plantbaed,” and sold out within 72 hours. From there, Onyeneho, who previously worked as an executive for the Piedmont Healthcare system, started a meal prep and private chef service, then launched a weekly pop-up in 2022 at Zeke’s Kitchen & Bar in Smyrna (she still pops up at the Vinings Farmers Market).

All the while, Onyeneho was looking for a brick-and-mortar space to launch her own restaurant. Last week, she opened PlantBaed Cafe at 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE in Vinings in the former Loaded Potato Bar space.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Chef Anne Onyeneho opened Plantbaed Cafe in Vinings in 2024. / Courtesy of Plantbaed

Credit: Courtesy of Plantbaed

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Plantbaed

Though she doesn’t have formal culinary training, Onyeneho said her passion for the plant-based diet coupled with growing up with her mother, who loved to cook, made her second career an ideal fit.

“We weren’t allowed to eat fast food,” Onyeneho said. “My mom would say, ‘You want Chinese food? I can make it. You want pizza? I can make it.’ I learned from her to make everything from scratch. I took it for granted then, but realized in retrospect that it’s what I’m all about.”

In developing her recipes, Onyeneho followed the teachings of Dr. Sebi, an herbalist who touted an alkaline diet and advised avoiding acidic foods.

Using his recommended list of ingredients, she created plant-based versions of foods she loved including tacos using a walnut base, a BLT with “bacon” made with king oyster mushrooms, and garbanzo bean burgers. She also makes her own Brazil nut-based cheese for her pizzas.

Many of the menu’s more than 25 items are best sellers from Plantbaed’s pop-up days, but she also created some new items including vegetable lo mein and walnut meat bolognese pasta.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta
Walnut meat tacos are top-sellers at Plantbaed Cafe in Vinings. / Courtesy of Plantbaed Cafe

Credit: Courtesy of Plantbaed Cafe

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Plantbaed Cafe

In addition to sandwiches, wraps and salads, the restaurant’s menu also offers breakfast items like a fried oyster mushroom waffle sandwich, and drinks like a soursop colada made with soursop, bartlett pear, key lime and agave nectar.

“Everything on the menu is named exactly what it is so there’s no confusion about what you’re eating,” said Onyeneho. She’s quick to point out that her menu is not just vegan, but whole-food based, with no soy or GMO products.

While primarily a takeout concept, the Plantbaed corridor has three tables with seating for six guests. The cafe’s design is “chic minimalist,” Onyeneho said, with eggshell white walls with black trim accented by fresh flowers.

Onyeneho, who also makes appearances at the Vinings and Peachtree Road farmers markets, continues to offer meal prep services and hopes to open another brick-and-mortar location. She’s also working on another important project: she’s expecting her first child later this year.

Plantbaed’s opening hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with plans to expand hours in the coming weeks.

4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. plantbaed.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Plantbaed Cafe:

The menu for Plantbaed Cafe, now open in Vinings.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

The menu for Plantbaed Cafe, now open in Vinings.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

The menu for Plantbaed Cafe, now open in Vinings.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

ExploreMore than 30 vegan restaurants to try in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

UPDATE
3 kids among 6 killed in house fire near Newnan; 5 injured22m ago

Credit: Erin Sintos

Dutch king and queen visit Atlanta Beltline
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

New lawsuits filed in Gwinnett against creation of city of Mulberry
2h ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Emory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Emory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 investigation lingers as 2024 election nears
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

Cafe Momentum announces downtown Atlanta location and more restaurant news
Omakase Table to open second location in Buckhead Landing development
Review: Raik Mediterranean in Suwanee is simple, elegant
Featured

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Key moments at the Tonys: Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton in the house, strides for women and a...
AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Federal review of Atlanta's water system will cost $1M; requested after major outges