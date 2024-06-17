Plantbaed Cafe brings plant-based menu with burgers, pizza and more to Vinings

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Though she doesn’t have formal culinary training, Onyeneho said her passion for the plant-based diet coupled with growing up with her mother, who loved to cook, made her second career an ideal fit.

“We weren’t allowed to eat fast food,” Onyeneho said. “My mom would say, ‘You want Chinese food? I can make it. You want pizza? I can make it.’ I learned from her to make everything from scratch. I took it for granted then, but realized in retrospect that it’s what I’m all about.”

In developing her recipes, Onyeneho followed the teachings of Dr. Sebi, an herbalist who touted an alkaline diet and advised avoiding acidic foods.

Using his recommended list of ingredients, she created plant-based versions of foods she loved including tacos using a walnut base, a BLT with “bacon” made with king oyster mushrooms, and garbanzo bean burgers. She also makes her own Brazil nut-based cheese for her pizzas.

Many of the menu’s more than 25 items are best sellers from Plantbaed’s pop-up days, but she also created some new items including vegetable lo mein and walnut meat bolognese pasta.

In addition to sandwiches, wraps and salads, the restaurant’s menu also offers breakfast items like a fried oyster mushroom waffle sandwich, and drinks like a soursop colada made with soursop, bartlett pear, key lime and agave nectar.

“Everything on the menu is named exactly what it is so there’s no confusion about what you’re eating,” said Onyeneho. She’s quick to point out that her menu is not just vegan, but whole-food based, with no soy or GMO products.

While primarily a takeout concept, the Plantbaed corridor has three tables with seating for six guests. The cafe’s design is “chic minimalist,” Onyeneho said, with eggshell white walls with black trim accented by fresh flowers.

Onyeneho, who also makes appearances at the Vinings and Peachtree Road farmers markets, continues to offer meal prep services and hopes to open another brick-and-mortar location. She’s also working on another important project: she’s expecting her first child later this year.

Plantbaed’s opening hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, with plans to expand hours in the coming weeks.

4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. plantbaed.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Plantbaed Cafe:

