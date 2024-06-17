UPDATE | 3 children among 6 killed in massive Newnan house fire

The fire destroyed the home, located in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road. Several firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office did not share details about the fire but said the department is “deeply saddened by the news of the house fire that claimed the lives of several of our community members.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss,” the statement read. “We ask that everyone please keep the victims and their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.”

Officials have not released any additional details about the victims or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.