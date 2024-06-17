Crime & Public Safety

UPDATE | 3 children among 6 killed in massive Newnan house fire

Family members console themselves after a massive fire destroyed a Newnan home, where at least six people were killed Monday.
Three children are among the six people killed in a large house fire in Newnan on Monday morning, the Coweta County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Details are limited, but the children’s ages are 6, 12 and 13. The remaining victims’ ages have not been released, but the oldest is 70 years old, officials said. Their names have not been released. Authorities have not confirmed additional injuries.

Firefighters battle a massive blaze at a Newnan home, where at least six people were killed. A 6-year-old was among the dead, the Coweta coroner's office confirmed.

icon to expand image

The fire destroyed the home, located in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road. Several firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office did not share details about the fire but said the department is “deeply saddened by the news of the house fire that claimed the lives of several of our community members.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss,” the statement read. “We ask that everyone please keep the victims and their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.”

Officials have not released any additional details about the victims or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

