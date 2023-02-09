GA prison warden fired, arrested in connection with GBI corruption investigation

A Georgia prison warden is himself behind bars after his Wednesday firing and subsequent arrest following a corruption investigation by the GBI.
Brian Dennis Adams, former warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville, faces multiple charges, including bribery and conspiring to violate the racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations act, according to the GBI.
Officials have not specified what Adams, 48, of Waycross, is accused of doing. But his arrest comes amid a GBI investigation into corruption at the prison after it uncovered evidence of contraband smuggling while conducting a murder investigation last year.
In a statement, Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said he is disheartened to learn of Adams’ alleged actions. But the department is committed to “maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety, (and that) applies to every level in the GDC,” Oliver said.
“It is extremely important to note, however, that Adams’ actions do not reflect the hundreds of officers, wardens and other staff who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities,” he added.
The GBI began looking into the alleged corruption in May 2022. It was a month after an inmate, Nathan Weekes, and three other people were indicted in connection with the deadly shooting of 88-year-old Bobby Carlton Kicklighter in Glennville.
Kicklighter, a Korean War veteran, was a longstanding member of the Glennville community who was involved in his church and is remembered as a local historian, Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp told Channel 2 Action News at the time.
“I cannot stress enough what a good man Mr. Bobby was,” Sapp said.
Former GBI Director Vic Reynolds previously told Channel 2 that Kicklighter was killed by mistake. The intended target was a prison guard who lived next door to Kicklighter.
“That was actually a hit ordered on a correction officer who was a straight-up, righteous guard who couldn’t be bought, couldn’t be intimidated, couldn’t’ be threatened,” Reynolds told the news station last year.
It was during that investigation that the broader corruption at the prison came to light. Both investigations into the murder and the corruption are related and remain active, the GBI said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
