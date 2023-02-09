GA prison warden fired, arrested in connection with GBI corruption investigation

The GBI began looking into the alleged corruption in May 2022. It was a month after an inmate, Nathan Weekes, and three other people were indicted in connection with the deadly shooting of 88-year-old Bobby Carlton Kicklighter in Glennville.

Kicklighter, a Korean War veteran, was a longstanding member of the Glennville community who was involved in his church and is remembered as a local historian, Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp told Channel 2 Action News at the time.

“I cannot stress enough what a good man Mr. Bobby was,” Sapp said.

Former GBI Director Vic Reynolds previously told Channel 2 that Kicklighter was killed by mistake. The intended target was a prison guard who lived next door to Kicklighter.

“That was actually a hit ordered on a correction officer who was a straight-up, righteous guard who couldn’t be bought, couldn’t be intimidated, couldn’t’ be threatened,” Reynolds told the news station last year.

It was during that investigation that the broader corruption at the prison came to light. Both investigations into the murder and the corruption are related and remain active, the GBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.