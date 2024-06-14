Cafe Momentum announces downtown Atlanta location and more restaurant news

Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Momentum Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

Speakers included restaurateur Chad Hauser, who opened Cafe Momentum’s flagship location in Dallas, Texas, in 2015; Stewart Williams, the newly-announced executive director of Café Momentum Atlanta; and I’munique Liggens, a Momentum ambassador who completed the program in Texas.

Credit: Stand Together Credit: Stand Together

The Gunshow dinner was the first of a planned series of pop-up dinners at restaurants throughout the city in the months leading up to the restaurant’s opening.

Cafe Momentum, which also has a brick-and-mortar location in Pittsburgh, was established to provide youth leaving the juvenile detention system with support and an opportunity to succeed. The organization is partnering with Fulton County’s Department of Juvenile Justice to establish a supportive framework for youth transitioning out of the juvenile justice system.

Read more about Cafe Momentum here.

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall Credit: Courtesy of Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Eastside Beltline restaurant Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall has launched a new breakfast service called Morningbird, available 8-11 a.m. Fridays–Sundays from 8am – 11am.

The menu, crafted by Electric Hospitality VP of Culinary Joe Schafer and served out of the Beltline-facing walk-up counter, includes items like the ham and chow chow cheddar biscuit; egg and cheese biscuit; and pork belly bacon and jam biscuit. Drink offerings include banana brûlée cold brew and green tea hibiscus lemonade.

*****

Tiny Lou’s executive chef Jon Novak is leaving the restaurant inside Hotel Clermont after three years in the role.

“We are immensely proud to have had Chef Jon with us as we received a Michelin Recommendation and the prestigious Michelin Key Hotel status. His dedication and expertise have been instrumental in our journey, and we are forever grateful for his contributions,” a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account read in part.

Tiny Lou’s is currently looking for a new executive chef.

*****

Vinyl listening room and bar ToneArm is closing at 316 Church St. in Decatur in the former Brush Sushi Izakaya space after six months. ToneArm played host to rotating pop-ups including Ruki’s Kitchen and Pat’s Poutine, and served its own ramen and Japanese snacks.

*****

Arches Brewing, which recently announced plans to close operations in its original Hapeville location, plans to relocate to Atlanta Utility Works in East Point, Atlanta Magazine reports.

Arches, which was founded in 2016 by Jamey Adams and Jeff Dake, will partner with Melanie Wade Styles of Cultured South and Golda Kombucha to create a taproom offering beer, wine, cocktails, kombucha and hard kombucha. The space will also offer fare from plant-based burger food trucks GAB (Good As Burgers) and non-vegan offerings from Tom Kellum, formerly of now-shuttered Elliott Street Deli & Pub.

The brewery, which hopes to relocate by the fall, will continue to operate out of its Hapeville taproom through July 31.

*****

Jamaican restaurant Peppaz Island Grill is set to open his fall at 3285 McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Stone Mountain Jamaican restaurant D&M Jamaican Cuisine is slated to open a second Stone Mountain location in the coming weeks at 1525 E. Park Place Boulevard, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

More restaurant news

1920s-style speakeasy and cafe opening in downtown Decatur

James Beard award eludes Atlanta chefs in 2024

Omakase Table opening second location in Buckhead

Ticonderoga Club partner Bart Sasso releases new book

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.