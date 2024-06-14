Food & Dining

Cafe Momentum announces downtown Atlanta location and more restaurant news

A rendering of the exterior of Cafe Momentum, set to open in downtown Atlanta this fall. / Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

A rendering of the exterior of Cafe Momentum, set to open in downtown Atlanta this fall. / Courtesy of Cafe Momentum
46 minutes ago

The group behind a nonprofit restaurant employing justice-impacted youth has announced where the eatery will be located when it opens in Atlanta this fall.

Cafe Momentum is set to open in the coming months at 200 Peachtree St. NE, in downtown Atlanta near the Peachtree Center MARTA station.

This week, community leaders, local lawmakers and community partners gathered at Kevin Gillespie’s Glenwood Park restaurant Gunshow, to hear more about the restaurant and to eat a meal prepared and served by local justice-impacted youth, who trained in Gunshow’s kitchen for three days leading up to the event.

A rendering of the interior of Cafe Momentum, which is set to open its Atlanta location in fall 2024. / Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

Credit: Courtesy of Cafe Momentum

Speakers included restaurateur Chad Hauser, who opened Cafe Momentum’s flagship location in Dallas, Texas, in 2015; Stewart Williams, the newly-announced executive director of Café Momentum Atlanta; and I’munique Liggens, a Momentum ambassador who completed the program in Texas.

Café Momentum teamed up with Atlanta justice system-involved youth to prepare and serve a five-course meal during a pop-up a dinner at chef Kevin Gillespie’s restaurant Gunshow in Atlanta on June 11, 2024. / Courtesy of Stand Together photo by Gina K. Danals

Credit: Stand Together

Credit: Stand Together

The Gunshow dinner was the first of a planned series of pop-up dinners at restaurants throughout the city in the months leading up to the restaurant’s opening.

Cafe Momentum, which also has a brick-and-mortar location in Pittsburgh, was established to provide youth leaving the juvenile detention system with support and an opportunity to succeed. The organization is partnering with Fulton County’s Department of Juvenile Justice to establish a supportive framework for youth transitioning out of the juvenile justice system.

*****

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall now serves breakfast and the Eastside Beltline. / Courtesy of Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Credit: Courtesy of Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Credit: Courtesy of Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Eastside Beltline restaurant Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall has launched a new breakfast service called Morningbird, available 8-11 a.m. Fridays–Sundays from 8am – 11am.

The menu, crafted by Electric Hospitality VP of Culinary Joe Schafer and served out of the Beltline-facing walk-up counter, includes items like the ham and chow chow cheddar biscuit; egg and cheese biscuit; and pork belly bacon and jam biscuit. Drink offerings include banana brûlée cold brew and green tea hibiscus lemonade.

*****

Tiny Lou’s executive chef Jon Novak is leaving the restaurant inside Hotel Clermont after three years in the role.

“We are immensely proud to have had Chef Jon with us as we received a Michelin Recommendation and the prestigious Michelin Key Hotel status. His dedication and expertise have been instrumental in our journey, and we are forever grateful for his contributions,” a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account read in part.

Tiny Lou’s is currently looking for a new executive chef.

*****

Vinyl listening room and bar ToneArm is closing at 316 Church St. in Decatur in the former Brush Sushi Izakaya space after six months. ToneArm played host to rotating pop-ups including Ruki’s Kitchen and Pat’s Poutine, and served its own ramen and Japanese snacks.

*****

Arches Brewing, which recently announced plans to close operations in its original Hapeville location, plans to relocate to Atlanta Utility Works in East Point, Atlanta Magazine reports.

Arches, which was founded in 2016 by Jamey Adams and Jeff Dake, will partner with Melanie Wade Styles of Cultured South and Golda Kombucha to create a taproom offering beer, wine, cocktails, kombucha and hard kombucha. The space will also offer fare from plant-based burger food trucks GAB (Good As Burgers) and non-vegan offerings from Tom Kellum, formerly of now-shuttered Elliott Street Deli & Pub.

The brewery, which hopes to relocate by the fall, will continue to operate out of its Hapeville taproom through July 31.

*****

Jamaican restaurant Peppaz Island Grill is set to open his fall at 3285 McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Stone Mountain Jamaican restaurant D&M Jamaican Cuisine is slated to open a second Stone Mountain location in the coming weeks at 1525 E. Park Place Boulevard, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

