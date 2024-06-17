Ozuna second among NL designated hitters in first All-Star ballot update

Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna ranked second among National League designated hitters as Major League Baseball released its first All-Star Game balloting update Monday.

Ozuna, the league leader in home runs (20) and runs batted in (62) before Monday’s game, received 478,538 votes in Phase 1 of voting for the 2024 All-Star Game, which will be played July 16 in Arlington, Tex. Ozuna received more votes than any other Brave in Phase 1 - which will continue until June 27 at noon - but he’s more than 500,000 votes behind Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani, one of four National Leaguers who received more than 1 million votes in Phase 1.

Here’s how the Braves rank at each position in Monday’s update: