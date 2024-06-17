Ozuna second among NL designated hitters in first All-Star ballot update

Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna ranked second among National League designated hitters as Major League Baseball released its first All-Star Game balloting update Monday.
Ozuna, the league leader in home runs (20) and runs batted in (62) before Monday’s game, received 478,538 votes in Phase 1 of voting for the 2024 All-Star Game, which will be played July 16 in Arlington, Tex. Ozuna received more votes than any other Brave in Phase 1 - which will continue until June 27 at noon - but he’s more than 500,000 votes behind Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani, one of four National Leaguers who received more than 1 million votes in Phase 1.
Here’s how the Braves rank at each position in Monday’s update:
First base: Matt Olson third with 154,672 votes
Second base: Ozzie Albies fourth with 247,517 votes.
Shortstop: Orlando Arcia fourth with 147,103 votes.
Third base: Austin Riley seventh with 166,976 votes.
Catcher: Sean Murphy fifth with 132,575 votes.
Outfield: Michael Harris II 13th with 169,837 votes.
The leading vote-getter in each league during Phase 1 will receive an automatic spot in their team’s starting lineup. Beyond those two players, the top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will advance to Phase 2 of the voting, which begins June 30.
