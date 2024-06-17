Metro Atlanta transit board gets new chair

Credit: Courtesy of the ATL Board Credit: Courtesy of the ATL Board

The General Assembly established the ATL Board to oversee transit planning and funding in metro Atlanta. The agency produces an annual transit plan and recommends projects for state funding.

Under Sutlive, the board focused on coordinating transit services across the region, unifying branding and establishing the region’s first multiagency mobile app — ATL RIDES.

“While I look forward to new challenges and opportunities ahead, I will always advocate for the ATL and the transformative power of efficient, integrated regional transit,” Sutlive said.

Brock established his homebuilding company in 1984. Since then, he has built thousands of single-family and multifamily homes in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

“Steve’s extensive experience in residential development and his deep understanding of the regional landscape position him well for this role in leading the ATL Board,” said Jannine Miller, the agency’s executive director.