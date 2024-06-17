Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta transit board gets new chair

Homebuilder Steven M. Brock, the founder of Brock Built Homes, has been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to chair the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, also known as the ATL Board,. Photo courtesy of Brock Built
15 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed an Atlanta homebuilder to chair the region’s transit planning agency.

Steven M. Brock, founder of Brock Built Homes, will chair the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, also known as the ATL Board, which is responsible for transit planning in a 13-county region. Brock replaces Charlie Sutlive, who chaired the ATL Board from its inception in 2018 until his resignation in May.

“I am committed to guiding the work of the ATL for residents and businesses in the Atlanta region,” Brock said in a statement Monday. “I look forward to building on the solid groundwork my predecessor laid.”

The General Assembly established the ATL Board to oversee transit planning and funding in metro Atlanta. The agency produces an annual transit plan and recommends projects for state funding.

Under Sutlive, the board focused on coordinating transit services across the region, unifying branding and establishing the region’s first multiagency mobile app — ATL RIDES.

“While I look forward to new challenges and opportunities ahead, I will always advocate for the ATL and the transformative power of efficient, integrated regional transit,” Sutlive said.

Brock established his homebuilding company in 1984. Since then, he has built thousands of single-family and multifamily homes in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

“Steve’s extensive experience in residential development and his deep understanding of the regional landscape position him well for this role in leading the ATL Board,” said Jannine Miller, the agency’s executive director.

