Dream will break record for largest home crowd on Friday

Ticket sales have exceeded 13,000 and a sellout is expected for the Atlanta Dream’s game against the Indiana Fever on Friday night, according to the Dream. That will break the record for the largest home crowd in Dream history.
A limited number of tickets are still available starting at $49.
The game will be played at State Farm Arena due to the high demand for tickets as the Fever feature No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark. State Farm Arena seats 17,000 for basketball. The Dream’s home court of Gateway Center Arena seats 3,500. The game was moved last month to accommodate the interest.
The largest attendance for a Dream game occurred in 2008 as 11,609 fans filled Philips Arena for the team’s inaugural game against the Detroit Shock (now Dallas Wings).
The Dream will also host the Fever on Aug. 26. That game will also be played at State Farm Arena.
The Fever (5-10) have the highest attendance in the WNBA this season – home and away. They average 16,683 fans at home and 15,141 fans on the road.
The Dream (6-6) have sold out seven of their games at Gateway Center Arena this season.
About the Author