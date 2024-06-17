Dream will break record for largest home crowd on Friday

The largest attendance for a Dream game occurred in 2008 as 11,609 fans filled Philips Arena for the team’s inaugural game against the Detroit Shock (now Dallas Wings).

The Dream will also host the Fever on Aug. 26. That game will also be played at State Farm Arena.

The Fever (5-10) have the highest attendance in the WNBA this season – home and away. They average 16,683 fans at home and 15,141 fans on the road.

The Dream (6-6) have sold out seven of their games at Gateway Center Arena this season.