State Sports Report

Dream will break record for largest home crowd on Friday

Tickets have exceeded 13,000 for game against Fever
Guard Aerial Powers of the Atlanta Dream shoots a jumper against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, June 16 , 2024, in Atlanta, at Gateway Center Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Guard Aerial Powers of the Atlanta Dream shoots a jumper against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, June 16 , 2024, in Atlanta, at Gateway Center Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

Ticket sales have exceeded 13,000 and a sellout is expected for the Atlanta Dream’s game against the Indiana Fever on Friday night, according to the Dream. That will break the record for the largest home crowd in Dream history.

A limited number of tickets are still available starting at $49.

The game will be played at State Farm Arena due to the high demand for tickets as the Fever feature No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark. State Farm Arena seats 17,000 for basketball. The Dream’s home court of Gateway Center Arena seats 3,500. The game was moved last month to accommodate the interest.

The largest attendance for a Dream game occurred in 2008 as 11,609 fans filled Philips Arena for the team’s inaugural game against the Detroit Shock (now Dallas Wings).

The Dream will also host the Fever on Aug. 26. That game will also be played at State Farm Arena.

The Fever (5-10) have the highest attendance in the WNBA this season – home and away. They average 16,683 fans at home and 15,141 fans on the road.

The Dream (6-6) have sold out seven of their games at Gateway Center Arena this season.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

New lawsuits filed in Gwinnett against creation of city of Mulberry

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

House fire kills 6, including 3 children, south of Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Report eyes profits of Atlanta landlords using RealPage
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Report eyes profits of Atlanta landlords using RealPage
2h ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Emory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees
The Latest

Big fourth quarter ignites Dream to win over Sparks
Dream hold Caitlin Clark to seven points but still lose to the Fever
How to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Caitlin Clark and her team on Thursday
Featured

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Key moments at the Tonys: Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton in the house, strides for women and a...
40m ago
AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies