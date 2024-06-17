Breaking: UPDATE | 3 kids among 6 killed in house fire near Newnan; 5 injured
Georgia 2024: Which presidential candidates are raising the most money?

FILE - In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, from left, former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, from left, former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo, File)
By Staff reports
0 minutes ago

After 2020′s close presidential election in Georgia, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are pouring resources into the state.

They’re also asking voters for money, and some are saying yes. Here’s how much the candidates are raising from Georgia residents.

Trump has collected 56% of all Georgia presidential itemized donations. That is in line with his 2020 performance when he received 55% of all the itemized donations. In 2020, Trump raised nearly $15 million from Georgia residents, which was the 6th highest state total for him.

Biden is lagging in Georgia so far. He’s taken in about 35% of the state’s contributions, down from 45% in 2020. In the previous campaign, Biden raised Biden raised about $12.2 million in Georgia.

One main difference is Robert Kennedy Jr. The independent has raised bout $454,000 or 8% of the Georgia total.

Staff reports
