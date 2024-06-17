Georgia 2024: Which presidential candidates are raising the most money?

Trump has collected 56% of all Georgia presidential itemized donations. That is in line with his 2020 performance when he received 55% of all the itemized donations. In 2020, Trump raised nearly $15 million from Georgia residents, which was the 6th highest state total for him.

Biden is lagging in Georgia so far. He’s taken in about 35% of the state’s contributions, down from 45% in 2020. In the previous campaign, Biden raised Biden raised about $12.2 million in Georgia.

One main difference is Robert Kennedy Jr. The independent has raised bout $454,000 or 8% of the Georgia total.