A.M. ATL: Fallout from a Buckhead shooting

Should be a toasty weekend, with temperatures approaching 90 (but at least you'll have clean water!). Watch out for scattered storms on Sunday.

New from overnight: Flames erupted at the historic Kodak and Atlanta Eagle buildings along Midtown’s Ponce de Leon Avenue. More details (and drone footage) here. Stay tuned for updates.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers the latest on Georgia’s lagging film industry and an update on Atlanta’s efforts to clear under-bridge homeless encampments. Plus the AJC’s annual list of top high school athletes — and Atlanta United moving on from a key player?

But first: new developments in a deadly shooting at a Buckhead nightclub.

***

FAMILY IN MOURNING

Credit: Rosie Manins/AJC Credit: Rosie Manins/AJC

Mari Creighton’s parents remain devastated. But they’re thankful — if not relieved, exactly.

Thankful Atlanta police apprehended the man accused of killing their daughter at a Buckhead nightclub last month. And thankful the club, Elleven45, agreed to shut down at least temporarily.

“It doesn’t provide relief to me, but I’m glad that the suspect has been apprehended, so he’s not able to be out harming anyone else’s family,” Creighton’s mother, Tracey Eason, told the AJC’s Rosie Manins.

Police announced Thursday the arrest of 21-year-old Karanji Reese, who’s charged with murder in the May 12 deaths of Creighton and Nakyris Ridley. Authorities believe Reese targeted Ridley during a dispute inside Elleven45.

Creighton — a Stockbridge native and Albany State volleyball player — was among five people shot while simply standing nearby. The four others survived.

News of the arrest came two days after Creighton’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the club’s owners and managers, alleging negligence. Their allegations center on a history of police calls at the party spot, including two other shootings and dozens of fights and noise complaints.

“When establishments like this do not act as they should, then you can have devastating consequences like this,” said Key Lamberth, one of the family’s attorneys. “Those involved must be held accountable.”

The city of Atlanta wants to shut down the club, too, filing a lawsuit deeming it a public nuisance.

Elleven45′s owners have balked, claiming they’re being “slandered by the Buckhead community and the media.” Still, an attorney representing the club said Thursday they’ve agreed to stay closed for at least the next 60 days.

They’ll be preparing for an evidentiary hearing in the city’s litigation.

“My clients’ current focus is on reviewing and enhancing security protocols for the restaurant as well as defending this pending lawsuit,” the attorney, Terry Bailey, said.

***

HOMEWARD BOUND

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

What’s happened in the three months since Atlanta began clearing homeless encampments under bridges? An AJC investigation found it’s a mixed bag — but some of those forced out, like Pacia Mobley, are now set up in their own apartments.

“Something like this that comes along, it’s a miracle,” he told the AJC. “I can’t believe it. I liken this to winning the lottery.”

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» With Atlanta’s final boil water advisory now lifted, Mayor Andre Dickens writes in a new opinion piece that the hard work lies ahead. The AJC editorial board agrees.

» An internal investigation by Greater Atlanta Christian School found sexual misconduct by three now-former staff members. The incidents date back decades, the Gwinnett County private school said.

» A 76-year-old man drowned in Lake Lanier, the second such incident in a week. Fishermen also found a body in the Chattahoochee River.

***

FLAILING FILMING

Y’allywood is not alone in struggling to recover from 2023’s actors and writers strikes — but as the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella reports, the local numbers ain’t great.

Georgia film and TV production is down roughly 36% compared to this time last year, in terms of scripted projects. Fewer high-budget projects, too.

***

EXCELLENT ATHLETES

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia high school athletes had a heckuva year, from top basketball recruits to champion gymnasts and tennis aces. Check out the AJC’s annual list of top performers in 26 sports.

Also: Gwinnett County’s Wesleyan School headlines a group of schools exhibiting all-around sports dominance.

***

MORE SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» Adam Duvall got the go-ahead RBI and Marcell Ozuna’s league-leading 18th home run provided insurance in the Braves’ 5-2 win over the Nationals.

» Days after firing their manager, Atlanta United is reportedly moving striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Mexican club Cruz Azul.

» The cold-shooting Atlanta Dream lost to the Liberty, 78-61. Allisha Gray scored 16 points.

» Don’t forget: Georgia baseball hosts NC State in a best-of-three super regional this weekend, with the winner headed to the College World Series. Initial games are at noon Saturday and Sunday (tickets sold out, but you can watch on ESPNU.)

***

THE WEEKEND’S KNOCKING

Credit: Robb Cohen for the AJC Credit: Robb Cohen for the AJC

Still looking for something to do this weekend? There’s plenty on tap, including Virginia-Highland Summerfest, Gwinnett Pride and a free(!) bourbon and brisket festival at The Battery.

Oh — and the Rolling Stones hit the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Morehouse president reflects on Biden’s visit: ‘It made us stronger’

» Kirkwood MARTA shutdown caused by fatal collision

» Review: Cabaret show outshines the food at Damsel

» Father of 3 stabbed to death in downtown Atlanta

» Challengers unite against incumbent in Fulton commission runoff

***

ON THIS DATE

June 7, 1970

Atlanta’s Fraternal Order of Police vows to enforce laws “equally and impartially” across the city — even in “the Tight Squeeze hippie district.”

Yes, Atlanta once had a neighborhood called Tight Squeeze.

Centered around Peachtree and 10th streets in Midtown, the area also known as “The Strip” catered to the arts, culture and counterculture scenes. Mayor Sam Massell once referred to it as one of the “intolerable situations which exist in sections of our city.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Daniel Cole/AP Credit: Daniel Cole/AP

Associated Press photographer Daniel Cole captured one of the many World War II veterans attending a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. President Joe Biden spoke at the event, thanking veterans and calling for solidarity with Ukraine.

***

ONE MORE THING

Do you love the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers? Did you know that there’s an annual convention in Atlanta? Neither did I! This year’s event is later this month.

***

