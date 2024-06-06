Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

The school provided the letter Thursday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Channel 2 Action News reported about the letter Wednesday.

After receiving a report of sexual misconduct by a former faculty member in March 2023, the school informed community members and commissioned T&M USA, a security and investigations firm, to look into past instances of sexually inappropriate behavior by staff and interview individuals who came forward with firsthand experiences.

The firm did not receive any additional information regarding the first former employee reported. However, T&M USA shared information about three former employees, all men, accused of acting sexually inappropriately.

One employee was found to have “engaged in acts of sexual misconduct with three female students” in the late 1970s and the 1980s. The students were in grades 10 through 12.

The firm said a second employee in the early 1980s “engaged in separate instances of sexual misconduct with a faculty member and three female students who were in grades 8 through 11.”

T&M USA discovered a third employee in the 2000s engaged in sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old female student. After leaving the school, the man sent sexual messages online to another student. She reported the messages to the school, “but the school failed to offer appropriate support to her,” according to the letter from Harsh and Long.

The school has not named the former employees or anyone interviewed by T&M “because to do so would jeopardize the privacy of the former students, some of whom wish to remain anonymous,” Harsh and Long say in their letter.

Greater Atlanta Christian is an infant-12th grade school on Indian Trail Road in Norcross serving over 1,800 students. The school opened in 1968.

Greater Atlanta Christian said it has made reports to child protective services about the former employees. In situations where any of those men may be working with children, the school also contacted his current employer. It also has offered to pay for therapy for the former students harmed at the school.

Greater Atlanta Christian declined to provide details about the jobs the accused employees held or the years they worked at the school. It also declined to provide information about possible legal action related to the investigation’s findings.

Georgia law allows for victims of child sexual abuse to file a lawsuit until they are 23. The AJC contacted the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office to see if they are investigating any information in the T&M USA report and is waiting on a reply.

“This investigation has helped us better understand our past, hold ourselves accountable, support those who have been harmed and, from this hard-learned lesson, do what we can to make our school safer. We can promise you that we will never become complacent when it comes to ensuring that students feel safe at our school,” Harsh and Long said.

They also encouraged anyone with information about employee misconduct to come forward.

The school’s letter last year announcing the investigation lists steps it says it takes to protect its students, including background checks of employees and volunteers; guidance to employees on adult-student boundaries, recognizing child abuse and mandatory reporting duties; and screening all campus visitors by checking driver’s licenses against the National Sex Offender Registry.