Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? If you’re into the arts, head to Atlanta’s Fringe Festival for performances of live theater, dance, comedy, puppetry and more. Or celebrate Pride month with live music, food, drinks and vendors at the Gwinnett Pride event.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Strong4Life Superhero Sprint

7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, June 8. 5K adults $30, children 12 and under $15. 1 Mile Fun Run adults $25, children 12 and under $15. Piedmont Park, Charles Allen Drive gate, 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta.

Walk, run or roll to the finish line and make sure to have fun with face painting, dancing, costume contests and more before and after the races. All proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

Continuing Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9. $15 per show, free kids programming. Six-show pass $75, 10-show pass $120. Several locations, including 7 Stages, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-847-6406.

Enjoy live theater, dance, comedy, storytelling, puppetry and more at the annual Atlanta Fringe Festival.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

6-9 p.m. Friday, June 7 kickoff party, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Free admission. John Howell Park, 797 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Kick off your summer by seeing live bands, shopping for art, running a 5K and more. The event is an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Virginia-Highland Civic Association.

Cobb

Summer Sun Run 5K

6:30 a.m. race day packet pickup and day-of registration; 7:30 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run; 8 a.m. wheelchair start; 8:05 a.m. 5K start; 8:55 a.m. Tot Trot; 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, June 8. 5K $35 in advance, $45 day of registration. 1 Mile Fun Run $20, Tot Trot $5. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 470-255-3996.

Run this second leg of the Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series on a mostly flat and fast asphalt course that takes you through downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park. The race serves as a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Bourbon and Brisket Festival

1-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Free admission. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Head to The Battery Atlanta for live music performances, bourbon and more provided by Premier Events, fun activities, a splash pad, and local barbecue, food and business vendors.

Civil War History Day

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8. $5-$10. Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Learn about the Civil War with living historians, including a beekeeper and leather stamper, as well as a lecture about the Battle of Atlanta, Civil War music, sewing demonstrations, an artifact showcase and more.

DeKalb

Pic in the Park

9 p.m. Friday, June 7. Free. Pernoshal Park, 4575 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Watch the classic ‘80s movie “Back to the Future,” with popcorn and candy provided.

Paint Like Bob Ross

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8. $70. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Complete a Bob Ross landscape painting in just one step-by-step class, even if you have no prior experience.

Chamblee Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. Free general admission, VIP tables $200 plus fees. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., downtown Chamblee. 470-622-9271.

See hits brought to life with Who’s Bad, a Michael Jackson tribute band.

North Fulton

Dawson Pediatrics Peach Kids Triathlon

7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9. $80. Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 770-851-9706.

Bring the kids out to bike, run and swim in a triathlon that adjusts distances according to their ages.

Summer Concert: Chuck Martin and Katie Run

6-10 p.m. Friday, June 7. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Bring chairs or blankets for a free concert featuring Chuck Martin and Katie Run. Food trucks will be onsite, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

’The Secret Garden’

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, plus additional dates. $20-$25. Act1 Theater, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 770-663-8989.

Watch a reimagining of the children’s classic “The Secret Garden” in musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett Pride

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross.

Embrace diversity at Gwinnett Pride with live music from local artists and DJs, as well as food, drinks and vendors.

A Taste of Black Gwinnett

6-10 p.m. Friday, June 7. Free admission, with food samples costing $6, $9 and $12. Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 404-590-4716.

Sample products, services and food options that reflect Gwinnett’s diverse Black community and enjoy the Black Culture Game, prizes, music and more.

GRIP: A Cirque Show

7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9. $15 and up. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 175 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch a thrilling combination of music and modern circus skills featuring an all-star cast of favorite Akrosphere aerialists from the past and present.