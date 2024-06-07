Breanna Stewart's 25 points and 10 rebounds lead the Liberty past the Dream for 5th straight victory

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 15 points and the short-handed New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 78-61 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

New York (9-2) looks to extend its winning streak on Saturday against Connecticut (9-0).

Laney-Hamilton and Leonie Fiebich made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for a 61-51 lead early in the fourth quarter. Stewart and Jonquel Jones followed with baskets to make it four successful possessions for a 13-point lead, and the Liberty led by double figures the rest of the way.