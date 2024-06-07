Want to meet 33 Power Rangers? This Atlanta convention is for you

There will be the usual convention staples like exhibitors, photo ops, autographs and panels along with gaming tournaments, a Saturday night dance and gaming party, a cosplay contest, a lip-sync party and a VIP party.

The TV series has journeyed through different homes since 1993 including Fox Kids, ABC Kids, Nickelodeon and now Netflix with the most recent versions dubbed “Dino Fury” and “Cosmic Fury.”

We spoke with Catherine Sutherland, who played the second Pink Ranger Kat Hillard from 1995 to 1997 and last year joined in on the 30th anniversary special “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.” She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband and two teenagers two years ago after a long run in Los Angeles.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

It’s a kid’s show at heart: “It’s cheesy and silly. But it’s great fun. There’s great music and a lot of color. You have men and women working together with equal powers. There are no barriers. Anybody can be a Ranger. It’s fast and furious, in and out in 20 minutes with a message for fans. They become attached to the characters.”

What was her character Kat like? “My character was very nurturing and graceful and concerned about the environment. I was the mother of the group. The Yellow Ranger [the other female in her time] was sassy and fun. You had Tommy, the leader, very moral. Adam was quiet and reserved. Rocky was more playful and silly. Billy was the intelligent, nerdy kid.”

Don’t mess with the formula: “There is always a group of teens who have a mentor, usually from space. They are given these powers. They usually form Megazoids, the vehicles that click together. They fight enemies and win. There are moral messages. That formula stays true. And there’s always been diversity in the cast.”

The most recent season “Cosmic Fury” did have a change: The show had its first same-sex couple between Izzy and Fern that began in “Dino Fury” with Fern becoming a Power Ranger herself in “Cosmic Fury.” It’s a G-rated relationship but did cause a minor ripple in the Power Ranger fan base. “They acknowledged it, then people moved on,” Sutherland said.

Stunt people matter: “They have a lot of the same stunt people who worked on the show when I was there. They can still do it. It’s amazing. As an actor, I didn’t do much fighting. We were churning out so many episodes. And they were protecting us from injury.”

The bad guy outfits: “They smell terrible. There’s latex. It’s not pleasant.”

Going to conventions: “It’s like a big family. We do all sorts of conventions. Sometimes we mix with ‘The Walking Dead,’ “Star Trek,’ ‘Star Wars,’ “Buffy,’ and ‘Cobra Kai.’ I’ve met Henry Winkler and Chuck Norris. The fans who come up to us are from multiple generations. Kids, parents and grandparents. I’ve had a parent with a child and the parent said she’s the fan.”

Leaving, returning to the fold: After leaving “Power Rangers,” Sutherland spent a period of time avoiding it all. “I wanted to be a legitimate actor and be taken seriously. I was typecast a bit. In 2009, the conventions came into my life. I didn’t realize what an impact the show had. My life has gone full circle. I’ve gotten to see its influence. It’s a blessing.”

Of course, she has a podcast/video show: Sutherland works with fellow Ranger alum Nakia Burrise on a podcast and video show called “Power Ranger Playback” featuring episode reviews, games and guests. “We started it during the pandemic. We got great feedback from fans who were bullied or marginalized. We gave them a place to belong. They feel like they know us.”

IF YOU GO

Rangers Stop & Pop Convention

3:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 21; 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 23. $25-$40 daily passes; $60 weekend; VIP tickets available. Omni Atlanta Hotel, 190 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. tixr.com.