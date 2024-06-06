ATHENS — The Georgia baseball NCAA tournament Super Regional sold out in less than five minutes Wednesday morning, and 24 hours later, a pair of $15 face value general admission seats are re-selling for $100 or more each.

The Bulldogs are a hot ticket, with first-year coach Wes Johnson leading the Bulldogs to a No. 7 national seed and this best-of-three series against No. 10 national-seed North Carolina State, from which the winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The regular-season individual ticket pricing was $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission, with UGA students with a valid ID getting in free.