Limited number of Georgia baseball Super Regional tickets sold out in minutes

Army, left, and Georgia line up during the U.S. national anthem before their game in the NCAA division I baseball Athens Regional at Foley Field, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 8-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
26 minutes ago

ATHENS — The Georgia baseball NCAA tournament Super Regional sold out in less than five minutes Wednesday morning, and 24 hours later, a pair of $15 face value general admission seats are re-selling for $100 or more each.

The Bulldogs are a hot ticket, with first-year coach Wes Johnson leading the Bulldogs to a No. 7 national seed and this best-of-three series against No. 10 national-seed North Carolina State, from which the winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The regular-season individual ticket pricing was $8 for reserved seats and $5 for general admission, with UGA students with a valid ID getting in free.

The NCAA controls pricing and ticket allocations for the tournament sites, rendering them “neutral,” University of Georgia officials explained, adding they didn’t have much flexibility on the issue.

Georgia lists its capacity at Foley Field as 2,760, which represents the numbers of seats in the grandstand, but approximately 3,900 tickets (including bleacher seats) were sold for the NCAA Super Regional matchup.

The NCAA allocated 600 of those seats to N.C. State.

UGA officials didn’t provide an exact number on how many tickets were made available.

But they conceded there weren’t many, as the first allotment of tickets were sold to season ticker holders who were members of the “Powerhouse (ticket) Package” offered in the preseason, and then UGA athletic donors who contribute to the annual fund were next on the priority list.

Georgia players celebrate with relief pitcher Leighton Finley (center right) after defeating Georgia Tech 8-6 in the 10th inning to win the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

