Family grieves after father of 3 stabbed to death in downtown Atlanta

Police officers speak with the victim's family members after a deadly stabbing early Thursday in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police officers speak with the victim's family members after a deadly stabbing early Thursday in downtown Atlanta.
Normally fast asleep at 3 a.m., Stacy Wright said she immediately felt something was wrong Thursday when her phone started to ring.

“That’ll be the first thing that goes through your mind that someone got hurt or killed,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just knew that something happened.”

When Wright picked up, her fears were realized. Her son-in-law had been stabbed to death in downtown Atlanta just a few hours earlier.

Atlanta police responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man, identified by family members as Mario Jordan, suffering from a stab wound. Jordan, a father of three, was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

He had just celebrated his birthday last week, Wright said, adding that one of his children is a 1-year-old.

Family members embrace after a fatal shooting early Thursday in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

“His kids loved him to death, even my older grandkids, his step kids,” Wright said. “So they’re gonna miss him when they find out ... the whole family gonna need therapy.”

A white van with its tires slashed could be seen in photos from the scene, which is near Brotherton Street and just north of I-20. Channel 2 Action News reported that Jordan was found stabbed inside the vehicle and that he and another man had gotten into an argument at a nearby gas station. A police spokesperson said they couldn’t confirm those details or provide additional information.

Wright said she didn’t know if Jordan knew the person who stabbed him. She wasn’t sure if the killing was over money, but stated “it wasn’t enough to take somebody’s life regardless.”

“He was just a kind person, respectful,” she added. “I don’t know what happened, but I don’t think he deserved it.”

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing early Thursday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police said an investigation is underway.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

