BREAKING | Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the suspect had been identified, but no arrests were made for weeks.

The once-popular nightclub has remained closed since the incident and announced last Thursday it would stay that way “indefinitely” amid separate lawsuits filed by the city and the victim’s family.

“Despite being slandered by the Buckhead community and the media, facing accusations driven by bias and misinformation, we will remain closed as we continue to work with the Atlanta Police Department to bring justice for all who have been affected,” a statement by the club read.

On Tuesday, Creighton’s parents, Juan Umberto Creighton and Tracey Eason, filed a complaint seeking unspecified damages over the death of their daughter, with their claims including negligence and wrongful death. Atlanta police said a fight inside Elleven45 escalated to gunfire. All of the victims were bystanders and had been shot once, except for Ridley, an incident report stated.

Parker Miller, an attorney for Creighton’s parents, said it was incomprehensible how an armed person was able to enter and cause “devastating harm,” given the history of violence on site.

“Mari was everything you could hope for in a daughter, a student, a teammate and a friend,” Miller said. “She and her family paid the ultimate price for this location’s choices, and we are honored to seek justice for them.”

Nearly four years ago, a petition sought the closure of Elleven45, which it deemed “irresponsibly owned” following claims of an increase in crime there. Miller said 911 calls to the property dating to June 2020 reveal Atlanta police were called for two other shootings, 35 fights and 38 noise concerns.

Just days after the deadly shooting reignited community concerns about security, the city said it had launched an investigation into the nightclub.

The city later filed a lawsuit asking the courts to shut down the club, believing it to be a nuisance. By allowing guns on the property, the city argued Elleven45 was a safety hazard and would continue to pose a danger to the public.

In the statement announcing its closure, the club said the shooting was a tragic incident that had “changed the way we view our safety protocols.”

Creighton was at Elleven45 celebrating the birthday of her 22-year-old niece when she was shot, Channel 2 Action News reported. She played volleyball for Albany State University and was one semester away from graduating with a degree in biology.

Police did not release additional information on Reese, who was previously arrested in Fulton County on charges of theft, fleeing from police and interference with government property, according to online records. He is being held without bond.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.