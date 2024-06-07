Atlanta Eagle, Kodak buildings in Midtown damaged by blaze

The Kodak building was built in the early 1900s as a private residence. Star Photo moved into the building in 1951 as Ponce De Leon Avenue was made into a busy commercial corridor. The building was then plastered in signage, including the iconic Kodak sign.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

The Atlanta Eagle was originally built as a single-family home in 1898, and it became a well-known gay bar over the last 30 years. It became the first recognized and protected LGBTQ landmark in the Deep South, according to Historic Atlanta, which has advocated for the building’s preservation.

Thursday’s incident is located near the Krispy Kreme that reopened in 2023 after back-to-back fires destroyed the building. The business shuttered in February 2021 because of a blaze, then demolished that summer after a second fire in July.

