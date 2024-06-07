Breaking: Atlanta Eagle, Kodak buildings in Midtown damaged by blaze
Crime & Public Safety

Large flames devoured the Kodak sign, but it remained standing after the fire was extinguished.

Credit: Ben Hendren

By
Updated 15 minutes ago

Two historic buildings in northeast Atlanta went up in flames Thursday evening.

The blaze occurred at the old Atlanta Eagle gay bar and the Kodak building in the 300 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue in Midtown. Footage from the scene appeared to show giant flames engulfing the original Kodak sign that stands on top of the building.

The fire was first reported around 8 p.m. A cause was not provided.

ExploreAtlanta moves to preserve Ponce’s iconic Kodak building as historic landmark

The Kodak building was built in the early 1900s as a private residence. Star Photo moved into the building in 1951 as Ponce De Leon Avenue was made into a busy commercial corridor. The building was then plastered in signage, including the iconic Kodak sign.

The Kodak building and the Atlanta Eagle are located in the 300 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

The Atlanta Eagle was originally built as a single-family home in 1898, and it became a well-known gay bar over the last 30 years. It became the first recognized and protected LGBTQ landmark in the Deep South, according to Historic Atlanta, which has advocated for the building’s preservation.

Thursday’s incident is located near the Krispy Kreme that reopened in 2023 after back-to-back fires destroyed the building. The business shuttered in February 2021 because of a blaze, then demolished that summer after a second fire in July.

ExploreIconic Atlanta Eagle gay bar to get historic landmark designation from city

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

