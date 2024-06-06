Fishermen stumble across body in Chattahoochee River

A body was found in the Chattahoochee River on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The body was located in a part of the river in Chattahoochee Hills, in southwest Fulton County. According to local police, two fishermen came across it around 5:30 p.m. and called 911.

Officers and firefighters responded to a boat ramp at Campbellton Park off Cochran Road and recovered the body.