Fishermen stumble across body in Chattahoochee River

A body was found in the Chattahoochee River on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The body was located in a part of the river in Chattahoochee Hills, in southwest Fulton County. According to local police, two fishermen came across it around 5:30 p.m. and called 911.

Officers and firefighters responded to a boat ramp at Campbellton Park off Cochran Road and recovered the body.

The person, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the Fulton Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Officials did not say how long the body had been in the water or announce a cause of death.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

