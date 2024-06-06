BREAKING | MARTA tracks in NE Atlanta shut down after fatal collision

A section of MARTA track is shut down in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood after a suspected trespasser was hit and killed Thursday morning by a westbound train, officials said.
The person who was hit was taken to the hospital but later died, MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The death was ruled a suicide, she said.
MARTA police and DeKalb County firefighters are at the scene at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Rocky Ford Road, Fisher confirmed. Rail power has been de-energized between the Candler Park and Avondale stations, and bus service is being provided for that section of the network.
Police and firefighters are investigating on Rocky Ford Road, which travels beneath a section of MARTA with raised tracks about two stories above street level.
MARTA officials did not provide a timetable for reopening rail service in the area.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
