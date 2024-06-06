BREAKING | MARTA tracks in NE Atlanta shut down after fatal collision

A section of MARTA track is shut down in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood after a suspected trespasser was hit and killed Thursday morning by a westbound train, officials said.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital but later died, MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The death was ruled a suicide, she said.

MARTA police and DeKalb County firefighters are at the scene at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Rocky Ford Road, Fisher confirmed. Rail power has been de-energized between the Candler Park and Avondale stations, and bus service is being provided for that section of the network.