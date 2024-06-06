Man, 76, is Lake Lanier’s 2nd drowning victim of the year

Wednesday’s drowning was the second of the year on Lake Lanier, and both happened within the past week. In 2023, 13 people drowned in the lake, according to DNR data.

On May 29, a man who was fishing with his wife drowned after falling from his boat, the DNR previously said.

Investigators said they believe that when Matthew Mayo of Gainesville tried to sit in a seat on the bass boat, it became unbolted from the bottom, causing him to fall into the water. Mayo, 73, did not resurface.

His body was located in six feet of water, the DNR said. A remote-operated vessel was then able to recover Mayo’s body.