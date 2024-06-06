Breaking: BREAKING | MARTA tracks in NE Atlanta shut down after fatal collision
Crime & Public Safety

Man, 76, is Lake Lanier’s 2nd drowning victim of the year

Two people have drowned in one week at Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Two people have drowned in one week at Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
By
32 minutes ago

A 76-year-old Gainesville man drowned in Lake Lanier late Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Jim Hansard was last seen around lunchtime at his dock in Forsyth County near Keith Bridge Park. Later Wednesday, a friend saw Hansard’s golf cart still parked at the dock and a water shoe floating nearby, a DNR spokesman said.

Investigators, including Forsyth County deputies and firefighters, were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. Using a boat-mounted SONAR device, wardens located Hansard’s body in 13 feet of water, the DNR said. Forsyth divers recovered the body.

Wednesday’s drowning was the second of the year on Lake Lanier, and both happened within the past week. In 2023, 13 people drowned in the lake, according to DNR data.

ExploreMan drowns in Lake Lanier after falling from fishing boat

On May 29, a man who was fishing with his wife drowned after falling from his boat, the DNR previously said.

Investigators said they believe that when Matthew Mayo of Gainesville tried to sit in a seat on the bass boat, it became unbolted from the bottom, causing him to fall into the water. Mayo, 73, did not resurface.

His body was located in six feet of water, the DNR said. A remote-operated vessel was then able to recover Mayo’s body.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

BREAKING
MARTA tracks in NE Atlanta shut down after fatal collision
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CDC director visits Grady clinic to tout new after-sex STI prevention

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
1h ago
BREAKING
MARTA tracks in NE Atlanta shut down after fatal collision
1h ago
Family grieves after father of 3 stabbed to death in downtown Atlanta
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France