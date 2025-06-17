A 17-year-old was shot to death outside a Clayton County grocery store late Wednesday, according to authorities, who continue to search for the shooter.

Clayton police were called to the parking lot of the Kroger on Tara Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. There, they found the teen, identified as Qi’Adrian Gordon, with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The store is in the Bonanza community about 3 miles north of Lovejoy.