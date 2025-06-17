A 17-year-old was shot to death outside a Clayton County grocery store late Wednesday, according to authorities, who continue to search for the shooter.
Clayton police were called to the parking lot of the Kroger on Tara Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. There, they found the teen, identified as Qi’Adrian Gordon, with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The store is in the Bonanza community about 3 miles north of Lovejoy.
Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots before seeing a nondescript vehicle speeding away, authorities said.
Marquita Jones was in the area at the time and told Channel 2 Action News she heard the shots ring out.
“I had to ask somebody, ‘Was that gunshots?’” she said. Her suspicions were confirmed when she saw police arrive shortly after and then saw the victim lying on the ground near the store.
“It’s hurtful, it’s painful. You got to pray for the kids, for the mom,” Jones told the news station.
No other details have been released by police. Officials ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 911.
