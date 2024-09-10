A.M. ATL: Apalachee High and the presidential debate

Morning, y’all! We’re looking at mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on fresh ownership at an iconic eatery, a local CEO under investigation and James Earl Jones’ ties to Atlanta. Plus a trip to the Titanic!

But first: How Barrow County’s darkest day might factor into tonight’s presidential debate.

***

UNFORTUNATE SPOTLIGHT

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

A June debate in Atlanta triggered the series of events that ultimately ended President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

His successor on the Democratic ticket, Kamala Harris, debates Donald Trump tonight in Philadelphia (9 p.m. on ABC and streaming live at ajc.com). But the Peach State may again find itself at the center of the discussion.

The Harris-Trump clash arrives just under a week after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School — and on the same day Barrow County schools not named Apalachee return to class for the first time.

The deadliest school shooting in Georgia’s history relaunched a familiar debate about gun laws and protecting our children. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock delivered a passionate speech on the topic Monday.

Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis seem likely to broach the subject tonight.

As the AJC’s Greg Bluestein writes: “Both Harris and Trump have a chance … to chart out their plans to deter mass shootings in what could be the final head-to-head showdown between the two.”

In the wake of the shooting, Harris renewed calls to ban assault-style weapons, enact more vigorous background checks and mandate safe storage of firearms.

Trump called the alleged Apalachee shooter a “deranged monster,” largely framing the issue in terms of mental health.

Some Georgia voters who recently spoke with the AJC said they’re looking to the debate for answers on gun violence.

Others pointed to the economy and immigration. And Duluth resident Brad Hench?

Well … hate-watching is an option, too.

“The reason I want to watch it,” he said, “is because I’m expecting a total clown show, with both candidates saying what they want without regard to the questions being asked.”

The AJC’s Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) and Tia Mitchell (@ajconwashington) are in Philly for the debate. Stay tuned to Politically Georgia for all the latest and find more coverage below.

***

FRIED CHICKEN FOREVER

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Just about a month ago, the owners of Atlanta’s iconic Colonnade restaurant put everything up for sale. Longtime regulars Paul Donahue and Lewis Jefferies swooped in to buy the Cheshire Bridge mainstay.

And they don’t plan to change a thing: “We value the history, people and relationships that have been a part of the restaurant for the past 97 years and knew we couldn’t pass it up,” Donahue said.

More dining coverage: Chef Craig Richards to lead restaurant at Woodruff Arts Center

***

MINDING OUR BUSINESS

» Atlanta-based railroad Norfolk Southern says its board is investigating allegations surrounding CEO Alan Shaw and “potential conduct” deemed “inconsistent with the company’s Code of Ethics.”

» Sandy Springs-based UPS, meanwhile, is planning more layoffs — but it’s unclear how many, and where.

***

DON’T DO THIS

With apologies for double-dipping on elections stuff: The Cobb County election board met Monday to discuss a resolution asking the State Election Board to chill out with rule changes so close to voting time.

The meeting ended early, though. Why? Someone in the audience shouted “heil Hitler.”

***

DEEP SEA DISCOVERIES

Credit: Courtesy of RMS Titanic Inc.

A recent expedition by the Peachtree Corners-based salvager with rights to the Titanic’s wreckage site produced some notable findings, including a bronze statue feared lost and a large missing section of the infamous ship’s deck railing.

“It’s a stark reminder that it is deteriorating, and it’s not going to last forever,” Tomasina Ray, RMS Titanic Inc.’s director of collections, told the AJC.

***

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» Braves: After a frustrating 1-0 loss to the Reds, the Braves find themselves a full game behind the Mets in the race for the final National League wild card spot.

» Bulldogs: Head coach Kirby Smart suggested key players like Warren Brinson, Mykel Williams and Nate Frazier should be healthy for Saturday’s SEC opener against Kentucky.

» Falcons: Week 2′s game against the Eagles is a Monday Night Football affair — meaning DirectTV customers may not get to watch. (But perhaps that’s OK, given the Week 1 performance?)

» Jackets: Former Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton is no longer part of the team’s radio broadcast or the morning show on 680 The Fan.

***

LEGENDS NEVER DIE

Credit: Rick Rycroft/AP

Civil rights advocate and celebrated actor James Earl Jones — known for Darth Vader in “Star Wars,” Mufasa in “The Lion King” and so much more — died at age 93.

The AJC’s Rodney Ho explains how he became the voice of Atlanta-based CNN, too.

Tony-winning director and producer Kenny Leon also weighed in, saying Jones “paved the way for many of us who continue to do the work.”

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 10, 2006

While the CDC dealt with inner turmoil and a trial inched closer for a local dentist accused of killing his wife, Zoo Atlanta celebrated the birth of a baby panda.

Mei Lan marked the first panda born in the ATL, but eventually gained six siblings.

The zoo’s last remaining pandas will return to China later this year.

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured singer John Legend speaking with interviewer Mary-Pet Hector at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, during an event meant to energize Georgia’s young voters for Vice President Kamala Harris.

***

ONE MORE THING

Apple’s new iPhone 16 starts shipping later this month. If you’re into that kind of thing!

***

