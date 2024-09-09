Atlanta institution the Colonnade will continue operating under new ownership

The Colonnade has gone through ownership changes several times since it first opened at the corner of Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. More recently, Paul Jones purchased it from Jack Clark in 1979, then Jones’ daughter, Jodi Stallings, took it over in 2019. The restaurant has been serving Southern comfort food and cocktails for 97 years, including well-loved dishes like fried chicken, fried shrimp, turkey and dressing, salmon croquettes and martinis.

In 2020, the eatery was on the brink of closing due to the economic impact of the pandemic, but a GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $125,000 for rent, utilities, food supply and payroll.

Donahue and Jeffries have been patrons of the restaurant for over 30 and 60 years, respectively. In 2018, the pair founded the Lingering Shade Social Club cocktail bar on the Eastside Beltline. Before that, Donahue was an interior designer for country clubs, and Jeffries worked as a CPA at his firm the Jeffries Group, specializing in bar and restaurant clients.

Credit: Courtesy of Jaime Pryor Photography Credit: Courtesy of Jaime Pryor Photography

Jeffries said in a prepared statement that their goal is to “preserve the legacy” of the Colonnade.

“We were excited to have the opportunity to jump in at the Colonnade and keep its important traditions alive,” Donahue said. “We value the history, people and relationships that have been a part of the restaurant for the past 97 years and knew we couldn’t pass it up.”

