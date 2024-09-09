Business

Norfolk Southern's board of directors investigating CEO's conduct

The board’s audit committee has retained a law firm to conduct an investigation
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw speaks during an interview at the Norfolk Southern Headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw speaks during an interview at the Norfolk Southern Headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said its board of directors is investigation allegations about the conduct of its CEO Alan Shaw.

The company said late Sunday the board’s audit committee has hired a law firm to do an independent investigation of the allegations of “potential conduct” by Shaw “that is inconsistent with the company’s Code of Ethics and company policy.” It said the company’s code of conduct allows employees to anonymously report concerns.

The nature of allegations against Shaw were not disclosed in the company’s statement.

The board committee is “committed to a complete and reliable examination of all pertinent facts,” according to the company, which added that it and the board could not comment further until the investigation is complete. No timeline was given.

Shaw and the company’s management have been under severe scrutiny since last year, when a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in February 2023 fin East Palestine, Ohio. Earlier this year, an activist investor group carried out a campaign to gain control of the railroad by replacing Shaw and a majority of the company’s board members.

The activist investment firm, Ancora Holdings Group, got three new board members elected to the railroad’s board in May — but failed to gain majority control of the board and effect a plan to replace Shaw.

Norfolk Southern has about 20,000 employees, including about 3,300 at its headquarters in Midtown Atlanta. Shaw joined the company in 1994 as a cost systems analyst and was promoted through the ranks, being named president in 2021 and CEO in 2022.

-This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.

