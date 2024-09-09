The board committee is “committed to a complete and reliable examination of all pertinent facts,” according to the company, which added that it and the board could not comment further until the investigation is complete. No timeline was given.

Shaw and the company’s management have been under severe scrutiny since last year, when a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in February 2023 fin East Palestine, Ohio. Earlier this year, an activist investor group carried out a campaign to gain control of the railroad by replacing Shaw and a majority of the company’s board members.

The activist investment firm, Ancora Holdings Group, got three new board members elected to the railroad’s board in May — but failed to gain majority control of the board and effect a plan to replace Shaw.

Norfolk Southern has about 20,000 employees, including about 3,300 at its headquarters in Midtown Atlanta. Shaw joined the company in 1994 as a cost systems analyst and was promoted through the ranks, being named president in 2021 and CEO in 2022.

