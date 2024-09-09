Fulton inmate dies while housed at Atlanta City Detention Center

A Fulton County inmate who was housed at the Atlanta City Detention Center was found dead during a security patrol Monday, the fourth inmate to die in the county this year, authorities said.

Michael Brandon Rivers, 43, of Fairburn, was found unresponsive during a standard patrol, the Fulton sheriff’s office announced. No details were released about Rivers’ death.

Atlanta police will oversee the death investigation, and the Fulton medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.