Fulton inmate dies while housed at Atlanta City Detention Center

Fairburn man was in custody without bond on charge of failure to appear
A Fulton County inmate died Monday at the Atlanta City Detention Center.

1 minute ago

A Fulton County inmate who was housed at the Atlanta City Detention Center was found dead during a security patrol Monday, the fourth inmate to die in the county this year, authorities said.

Michael Brandon Rivers, 43, of Fairburn, was found unresponsive during a standard patrol, the Fulton sheriff’s office announced. No details were released about Rivers’ death.

Atlanta police will oversee the death investigation, and the Fulton medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

Rivers had been in custody without bond since he was arrested June 5 on a bench warrant after he failed to appear for a court date, the sheriff’s office said.

The last Fulton inmate death took place in April, when Travis Landrey was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. He was awaiting trial on a murder charge.

A week before Landrey was found dead, 37-year-old Leonard Fortner died after he was stabbed several times by another inmate, the sheriff’s office said. Edward Cherry, 36, is accused of killing Fortner.

In January, 36-year-old Michael Anthony Holland died after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Few details were released about Fulton’s first inmate death of the year.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

