Smart provides injury update as Bulldogs continue preparations for SEC opener

Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the team's 2023 matchup against Kentucky in Athens. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the team's 2023 matchup against Kentucky in Athens. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
31 minutes ago

ATHENS – Georgia’s chief concern before Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats is getting some key players healthy.

Defensive linemen Warren Brinson (leg) and Mykel Williams (ankle) did not play in last Saturday’s 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech. Offensive stars Nate Frazier (shoulder), a freshman running back, and junior tight end Oscar Delp (ankle), were unable to finish the game due to injuries.

Head coach Kirby Smart indicated Monday each of those players likely will be back. It will be Wednesday night when the SEC’s new “availability reports” are published before there will be much clarity about that.

