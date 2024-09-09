Politics

Cobb’s election board halts meeting after an attendee yells ‘heil Hitler’

Organizers distribute signs at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, before a press conference calling for the governor to remove three members of the State Election Board. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

1 hour ago

The Cobb County Board of Elections abruptly canceled its meeting Monday afternoon after an unidentified attendee shouted “heil Hitler” during the public comment period.

The board had met to consider a resolution urging the State Election Board to pause rule making so close to November’s presidential race.

Chair Tori Silas stopped the meeting, saying she would not resume until the attendee left. But no one admitted to shouting the offending slogan.

“If you’re proud enough to say it out loud, stand behind whatever you said and remove yourself from the room now, please,” Silas said.

The Cobb election board voted 4-0 to adjourn the meeting, with Republican Debbie Fisher abstaining from the vote.

With less than 60 days until the presidential election, county boards across Georgia are concerned last-minute rules approved by the Republican-controlled State Election Board could confuse election officials and cause distrust among voters. Some of the recently approved rules require an undefined “reasonable inquiry” and add requirements before county boards can finalize results.

Silas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board will reconvene later this month to consider the 90-day “quiet period.”

