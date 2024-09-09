2 killed in massive DeKalb house fire

The fire was eventually extinguished, leaving the home 90% destroyed.

At the time, there was no sign that any victims survived, Daniels said. Firefighters had to wait for a specialized team to assess the structure’s integrity before they could go inside to search for any victims, he added.

By mid-morning, two bodies had been located. Their names have not been released.

Daniels said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.