How the Atlanta presidential debate set stage for Philadelphia showdown

A Quinnipiac University poll of likely Georgia voters on Monday showcased the new dynamics of the race. Trump held a narrow 49-45 lead over Harris, just outside the poll’s margin of error. Both enjoyed near-universal support from their respective parties.

The debate on Tuesday represents one of the final chances this cycle for both candidates to reach millions of undecided voters – and is likely the only time the two will square off in a one-on-one debate before the November vote.

Both have prepared for the ABC News showdown in sharply different ways. Harris spent parts of the week holed up in a Pittsburgh hotel to ready herself for the 90-minute televised spectacle while Trump has mostly stuck to campaign-style events.

The Republican’s campaign said his unpredictable nature will keep Harris off guard. Jason Miller, his senior adviser, likened Harris’ challenge to a “boxer trying to prepare for Floyd Mayweather or Muhammad Ali.”

“You don’t know what angle they’re going to come at you with,” he told reporters Monday.

Harris hasn’t shied away from the rough-and-tumble nature of Tuesday’s event. At her Atlanta rally in August, she had a message for her GOP opponent.

“Donald, if you’ve got something to say,” Harris told supporters, “say it to my face.”