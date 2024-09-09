Some viewers could miss Falcons-Eagles Monday Night Football amid dispute

The Falcons play the Eagles on Monday Night Football next week at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. An estimated 11 million DirecTV customers went without college football games, including USC vs. LSU, and the U.S. Open tennis tournament, including the finals, so far. A new season of Monday Night Football kicks off tonight with the Jets at the 49ers.

The presidential debate set for Tuesday will air on ABC, however it will be simulcast across various networks.

There is no end in sight to the dispute. DirecTV filed an FTC complaint on Saturday alleging that Disney is not negotiating in good faith. A similar disagreement between Disney and Charter Communications lasted 12 days last year. Disney and Dish Network resolved a dispute after two days in 2022.

Local customers of Comcast/Xfinity went three months this summer without access to Bally’s Sports due to a carriage dispute.

DirecTV customers can call the provider to issue a complaint and receive a one-time $20 credit. You must apply for the credit.

In the meantime, there are several solutions. YouTube TV is currently offering a free three-week trial, which will allow access to the Disney-owned channels. Fubo TV, Hulu Plus Live TV and Sling TV currently carry the channels.