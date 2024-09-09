Some viewers could miss Falcons-Eagles Monday Night Football amid dispute

Are you ready for some football? Like Monday Night Football and the big Falcons at Eagles primetime game next week?
If you have DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse you currently will be out of luck.
In the latest carriage dispute affecting local viewers, DirecTV and Disney are at odds. On Sept. 1, Disney pulled its programming from DirecTV. That included ESPN and the local ABC affiliate, WSB-TV. The blackout also includes ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPNews and the ACC and SEC networks. Atlanta is joined by major cities New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Francisco as without an ABC affiliate.
The Falcons play the Eagles on Monday Night Football next week at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. An estimated 11 million DirecTV customers went without college football games, including USC vs. LSU, and the U.S. Open tennis tournament, including the finals, so far. A new season of Monday Night Football kicks off tonight with the Jets at the 49ers.
The presidential debate set for Tuesday will air on ABC, however it will be simulcast across various networks.
There is no end in sight to the dispute. DirecTV filed an FTC complaint on Saturday alleging that Disney is not negotiating in good faith. A similar disagreement between Disney and Charter Communications lasted 12 days last year. Disney and Dish Network resolved a dispute after two days in 2022.
Local customers of Comcast/Xfinity went three months this summer without access to Bally’s Sports due to a carriage dispute.
DirecTV customers can call the provider to issue a complaint and receive a one-time $20 credit. You must apply for the credit.
In the meantime, there are several solutions. YouTube TV is currently offering a free three-week trial, which will allow access to the Disney-owned channels. Fubo TV, Hulu Plus Live TV and Sling TV currently carry the channels.
