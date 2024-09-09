Politics

Georgia voters want Harris and Trump to address economy, gun violence and immigration during debate

Georgia voters told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution what they hope to see when Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, and former President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee, debate Tuesday night.

Georgia voters told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution what they hope to see when Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, and former President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee, debate Tuesday night. (AP Photo)
1 hour ago

Georgia voters are planning to tune in Tuesday to what may be the only debate before the presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the past six months, reporters for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been traveling to five bellwether Georgia counties to get a sense of how voters are preparing to cast their ballots in November. We reached out to some of them to see what they are looking for in this debate.

Martha Ramsey, 73, Maysville

“I have high expectations that I’m going to see what I think will happen. ... I want Trump to be in charge of the debate.”

Martha Ramsey, 73, of Maysville said she wants former President Donald Trump "to be in charge of the debate."

Evan Durham, 38, Jonesboro

“Kamala has been out on the trail explaining her policies. Whether you agree with them or not, I know we can have conversations and come to a middle ground for us all. Trump is literally talking in circles and rambling about his personal grievances. ... So, hoping to hear more basic policy from Kamala and more nonsense from Trump. I’m ready to vote and get this over with.”

Evan Durham, 38, of Jonesboro said he's "ready to vote and get this over with."

Ophelia Nnorom, 48, Riverdale

“I would like to hear what their policies would be to help improve the economy and secure the southern border. Also, in light of the tragic shooting this past week, what would they do to help ensure our kids’ safety in schools all across America? I do not mean gun control because I do not believe that’s the answer.”

Ophelia Nnorom, 48, of Riverdale wants to hear what the candidates would do "to help ensure our kids' safety in schools all across America." She added that she doesn't believe gun control is the answer.

icon to expand image

Brant Kennedy, 67, Sandersville

“I’m hoping to hear Kamala squirm to explain her positions because quite a number of things are contradictory to what she says her positions are now.”

Regarding Trump, Kennedy said, “He laid out his excellent policies in detail. (Harris has) never done anything but talk about joy.”

Brant Kennedy, 67, of Sandersville said he wants to hear Vice President Kamala Harris explain how her policy positions changed. He said former President Donald Trump "laid out his excellent policies in detail" and that Harris has "never done anything but talk about joy."

Elaine Gerke, 69, Maysville

“I’m excited to see the contrast in professionalism and how each describes the issues and what’s important to our country.”

Elaine Gerke, 69, of Maysville said what she hopes to see in Tuesday's debate is "the contrast in professionalism" between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brad Hench, 71, Duluth

“Quite frankly, there’s nothing specific I’m hoping to hear. The reason I want to watch it is because I’m expecting a total clown show, with both candidates saying what they want without regard to the questions being asked.”

