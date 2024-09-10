Education

What to know about Barrow County's plans to reopen schools after shooting

A sign reads, "Barrow Strong," at Ann's Flower & Gift Shop in memorial for the four victims shot and killed last week at Apalachee High School, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder.

A sign reads, “Barrow Strong,” at Ann’s Flower & Gift Shop in memorial for the four victims shot and killed last week at Apalachee High School, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Barrow County School System officials are reopening schools Tuesday for the first time since last week’s shooting at Apalachee High School that killed two students and two teachers.

Here are some things to know about the plans:

Apalachee High School will not be open Tuesday

Superintendent Dallas LeDuff said Friday that Apalachee High will be the only school in the district that will not hold classes Tuesday. LeDuff said officials will discuss reopening plans with students, parents and teachers at the appropriate time.

More security in schools

The district will have more security staff from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.

Additional mental health and counseling services

There will be more counselors in Barrow’s schools on Tuesday, district leaders said. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is setting up a Community Recovery Center at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center to offer free resources and mental health services the rest of this week. The address is 175 2nd Street in Winder.

Anxiety about returning to school

Students not ready to return to school are being asked to contact the school’s counselor or the support services available in the area for help and guidance.

“We know the days ahead are going to be difficult and that we have some staff and some students who are not ready to return to school,” LeDuff said in a video message posted on the school system’s website. “We also believe as a school system that it is our responsibility to provide a safe space for those who are (ready to return).”

