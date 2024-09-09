UPS has about 500,000 employees, but has had declines in business from peaks seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, when stay-at-home protocols drove explosive growth in online shopping and deliveries to doorsteps.

The job cuts came in force after the company reported early this year that it saw declines in volume, revenue and operating profit in all of its business segments for 2023, which UPS CEO Carol Tomé called “a difficult and disappointing year.”

Things have not improved, according to the most recent quarterly results. In July, UPS reported a decline in operating profit for the first half of 2024 compared with 2023. That includes a second quarter with a 32% year-over-year decline in net income and a 1.1% decline in total revenue, while operating expenses grew 3.1%.

Rocky economic conditions and lost business dating back to labor negotiations last year led UPS to say previously that it plans to continue to “align staffing in our operations to the needs of our business.”

That means UPS has also been cutting jobs in its operations by closing facilities and reducing staffing, while moving toward more automation.

The company aims to cut billions in costs over the next five years, and will focus more on areas that could be more profitable, including business with the health care industry and small-and medium-size businesses.

