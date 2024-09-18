A.M. ATL: 👀 A new poll of Georgia voters

Morning, y’all! Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s again today.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on Gwinnett Place Mall’s redevelopment, a surprising airport ranking and the governor’s attempt to help college athletes get paid. Plus: Will Lionel Messi play in Atlanta tonight?

But first, the AJC’s verrry interesting new poll of Georgia voters.

***

INCHING CLOSER

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Do you find yourself wondering why all these politicians come to Georgia so much? Why seemingly every newsletter I write these days has some reference to Kamala Harris or Donald Trump or Tim Walz or JD Vance stopping by?

Honestly … you should really pay better attention. There’s an election coming up!

And buddy, things are getting tight around ol’ Battleground Georgia.

The AJC’s brand new poll of likely Georgia voters put Trump at 47% support and Harris at 44% — a split just within the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

— a split just within the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. A similar poll conducted in June — shortly before President Joe Biden his dropped reelection bid — gave Trump a roughly 5-point lead.

We won’t get too deep into the nitty-gritty (cross tabs here). But Harris seemingly made up ground by improving on Biden’s standing with young and independent voters.

The so-called “enthusiasm gap” shrunk, too, and a slim majority of those polled said they have negative impressions of Trump. That’s compared to 48% for Harris.

Make sure to check out the full poll for additional insights, including voters’ thoughts on the VP candidates, Georgia’s U.S. senators and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Then gird yourself for a trillion more TV ads between now and November.

More can’t-miss election coverage from the AJC and Politically Georgia:

***

TOO BUSY?

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

J.D. Power’s latest customer satisfaction report for airports just dropped — and the numbers aren’t great for ATL.

Hartsfield-Jackson ranked 17th out of 20 in the “mega airports” category. Apparently some folks don’t like crowds (though perhaps Delta’s recent meltdown factored in, too).

***

LOCAL HOUR

» Gwinnett County bought the Macy’s at Gwinnett Place Mall for about $16.5 million. It’s a final step toward the shopping center’s redevelopment.

» Staffers at Atlanta’s pre-arrest diversion program went unpaid for more than three months after the city stalled on renewing their contract.

» An $8 million gift will help the Beltline folks build an expansive network of bike paths and courses near Westside Park.

***

SMALL-TOWN TRAGEDY

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

The AJC’s Shaddi Abusaid reports from Jesup, where an 8-year-old Black child’s death in a water-filled construction pit — and the subsequent guilty pleas of two white children — continues roiling a tight-knit community.

“We all just want to assume that in small-town Georgia, kids are safe,” one resident said. “It was absolutely atrocious what occurred to that sweet little boy.”

***

NATION & WORLD

» Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He is being held in jail without bail.

» The attack that killed at least nine people and injured thousands in Lebanon and Syria apparently involved Israel remotely detonating “small amounts of explosive secreted [into] pagers” used by members of Hezbollah.

***

FINANCIAL FREEDOM

Credit: John Bazemore/AP Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp jumped into the college athlete compensation fray on Tuesday, signing an executive order aimed at allowing schools like UGA and Georgia Tech to directly compensate their players for name, image and likeness opportunities.

The back story’s complicated and involves legal wrangling with the NCAA. But the order mirrors similar efforts in other states — and pleased local athletic directors.

Braves: A meltdown loss to the Reds + a Mets win = two games back of the final wild card spot with 11 to go.

A meltdown loss to the Reds + a Mets win = two games back of the final wild card spot with 11 to go. Dream: An 86-70 win over the Sky means Thursday’s season finale can clinch a playoff berth.

An 86-70 win over the Sky means Thursday’s season finale can clinch a playoff berth. Falcons: It’s a lot more fun to talk about things that need to improve after a win!

It’s a lot more fun to talk about things that need to improve after a win! United: Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are headed to Atlanta for tonight’s match (7:30 p.m. on Apple TV) — but Messi’s playing status remains unclear.

***

LITTLE RAYS OF SUNSHINE

Credit: Courtesy of Cat Max Photography Credit: Courtesy of Cat Max Photography

You (and your kids) have probably seen the Tiny Doors: those charming little pieces of public art strewn about the city. But do you know the story behind artist Karen Anderson Singer’s now decadelong project?

“I just tried something super small and tried to make it look like it had always been there,” she told the AJC.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» In Atlanta farewell, friends, family, fans celebrate Rich Homie Quan

» Comic Iliza Shlesinger chats with the AJC ahead of show

» State regulators approve Georgia Power’s pricey biomass energy plan

» Food giant Cargill to establish Atlanta tech hub in Midtown

» GBI asks for help solving grandmother’s cold case death

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 18, 1994

Flames destroyed the long-neglected former Atlanta home of author Margaret Mitchell. The apartment where she wrote “Gone With the Wind” burned again two years later.

Officials later restored the building and opened a museum — which just recently reopened with a fresh take on the legacy of Mitchell, her book and the subsequent film.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Associated Press photographer Mike Stewart caught Patterson Hood and the Drive-By Truckers on the red carpet ahead of Tuesday night’s star-studded musical tribute to former President Jimmy Carter at the Fox Theatre. More photos here.

***

ONE MORE THING

How ‘bout a rum and Coke? Not, like … right now. But a new partnership between Coca-Cola and Bacardi means the canned cocktails are coming soon.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.