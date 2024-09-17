Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb house fire victims had been shot before blaze erupted

Officials ID couple but have not determined their cause of death
Two people found dead inside a burned DeKalb County home last week had both suffered gunshot wounds before the house went up in flames, officials said.

DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed that the victims had been shot but did not provide further information. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, he said.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Brittany R. Hall, 28, and Derris D. Woods, 35. A spokesman for the ME’s office would not say if a cause of death had been determined but said the investigation remains open.

Daniels’ description of the fire painted a picture of an unusually intense blaze.

Crews were called to the home near Panthersville on Sept. 9 around 1:30 a.m., he said. They found the house completely engulfed in flames so powerful that firefighters could not enter the structure. As crews battled the conflagration, the house partially collapsed and firefighters had to work to protect the homes on either side.

Once the fire was extinguished and the structure had been evaluated and deemed safe enough, firefighters searched it and found the bodies of Hall and Woods, according to Daniels.

A neighbor, Tafari Stevenson-Howard, told Channel 2 Action News that he and a friend were watching a movie when they heard an explosion. Stevenson-Howard and his friend ran outside, where he said the home was already engulfed in flames. He described how the fire quickly spread and burned hot.

“We were standing here watching it and it felt like we were literally at a campfire,” Stevenson-Howard told the news station.

Woods’ aunt, Joan McDill, told Channel 2 that Hall was her nephew’s girlfriend.

“He’s a good kid,” McDill said. “He’s a father; he has daughters.”

McDill told Channel 2 that Woods’ death was especially painful for their family because his brother unexpectedly died last year.

