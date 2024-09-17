ATHENS — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp never has attempted to hide his passion for college football, especially when it comes to his alma mater, the University of Georgia. That fact was underscored Tuesday as Kemp signed an executive order which appears to open the door for post-secondary institutions to directly compensate players via name, image and likeness opportunities.
The order was introduced so that college athletes in the state of Georgia can “compete on a level playing field and not forego compensation” available to athletes in other states, according to a copy of the order provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Based on the language therein, the order would provide the state’s intercollegiate athletic organizations such as Georgia and Georgia Tech with protection from “any adverse actions” that otherwise might be taken by “the NCAA, an athletic conference nor any other organization” with authority over intercollegiate athletics.
Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks and Tech AD J Batt issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon expressing appreciation to the governor for his action.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Brian Kemp for his leadership today,” the ADs said. “In the absence of nationwide name, image and likeness regulation, this executive order helps our institutions with the necessary tools to fully support our student-athletes in their pursuit of NIL opportunities, remain competitive with our peers and secure the long-term success of our athletics programs.”
Other states have taken similar actions in recent weeks and months. Such orders effectively provide insulation from the NCAA or conference enforcement for violating its bylaws regarding the compensation of college athletes.
Currently, college athletes in the state receive NIL compensation via third-party “collectives.” Georgia’s primary outlet is the Classic City Collective. Those groups are not subject to the state’s open-record laws, so their exact budgets aren’t known. However, coach Kirby Smart has told donors at fundraising events across the state that the Bulldogs need at least $20 annually to competitively compensate UGA football through the collective.
Meanwhile, some Georgia football donors say they are experiencing donor fatigue. In addition to pressure to contribute to the collective, they are being hit with rising ticket prices, increased charges for parking and rising minimum donations to maintain their ticket-priority status.
