ATHENS — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp never has attempted to hide his passion for college football, especially when it comes to his alma mater, the University of Georgia. That fact was underscored Tuesday as Kemp signed an executive order which appears to open the door for post-secondary institutions to directly compensate players via name, image and likeness opportunities.

The order was introduced so that college athletes in the state of Georgia can “compete on a level playing field and not forego compensation” available to athletes in other states, according to a copy of the order provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Based on the language therein, the order would provide the state’s intercollegiate athletic organizations such as Georgia and Georgia Tech with protection from “any adverse actions” that otherwise might be taken by “the NCAA, an athletic conference nor any other organization” with authority over intercollegiate athletics.

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks and Tech AD J Batt issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon expressing appreciation to the governor for his action.