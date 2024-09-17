Breaking: AG’s office drops money laundering charges in training center RICO case
Business

Fancy a rum and Coke in a can? Coca-Cola signs new deal with Bacardi

Atlanta-based beverage giant expands portfolio of ready-to-drink cocktails with famed rum brand
Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola will debut in parts of Europe and Mexico in 2025. Source: Coca-Cola

Credit: Source: Coca-Cola

Credit: Source: Coca-Cola

Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola will debut in parts of Europe and Mexico in 2025. Source: Coca-Cola
By
3 hours ago

For many, it’s a flavor of college parties or perhaps a favorite beach cocktail. Now global brands Coca-Cola and Bacardi are teaming up to make rum and Coke in a can.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant is plowing deeper into the market for canned cocktails, announcing Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola, which will launch next year in Mexico and parts of Europe. Coca-Cola spokesman Scott Leith said Tuesday the partners are considering a U.S. launch next year, too.

Coke has tried to add a bit of fizz to its soda sales by signing partnerships with spirits makers to produce canned versions of classic cocktails that use some of its most popular soft drinks. Perhaps the best known of these has been Jack & Coke, with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

There’s also a canned Absolut Vodka and Sprite beverage, including a Zero Sugar option.

Coke sells an alcoholic drink known as Lemon-Dou in Japan, but the company has yet to enter the U.S. alcohol market on its own. The U.S. booze sector is highly regulated, and rules vary by states.

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, is made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola. (Prototype can, courtesy of Brown-Forman Corporation/The Coca-Cola Company)

Credit: Courtesy of Brown-Forman Corporation/The Coca-Cola Company

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Brown-Forman Corporation/The Coca-Cola Company

Instead, Coke has ventured into partnerships to make spiked versions featuring some of its carbonated beverages. Other Coca-Cola products-turned-cocktails include Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which is made by Molson Coors, as well as Fresca ready-to-drink cocktails launched in partnership with Constellation Brands.

“We are continuing to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, including in the growing alcohol ready-to-drink market,” James Quincey, Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO, said in a news release.

The canned rum and Coke will have a global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume of 5%, though the companies said that would vary by market. It also will include labeling urging of-age consumers to drink responsibly.

“We are excited to bring together two iconic brands so that consumers may enjoy one of the most world’s most popular cocktails — first invented generations ago with Bacardi rum and Coca-Cola — in a high-quality, convenient format,” Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited, said in the release.

Bacardi, a family-owned company, was founded in Cuba in 1862 before moving to Bermuda in 1965. Coca-Cola was created in Atlanta in 1886.

The companies noted that another popular cocktail, the Cuba Libre, was invented using Bacardi rum, Coke and lime in Havana’s American Bar in 1900. The companies did not say whether that classic drink could be next in a can.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Campbell wants to say goodbye to the 'soup' in its name. It isn't the first to make such...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Associated Press

Judd Apatow, Steven Spielberg join 1980s Coke vs. Pepsi film ‘Cola Wars’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Mark Gilliland

Chattanooga chef gives MoonPies a dessert makeover
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

3 ways to refresh your condiment shelf
The Latest
Placeholder Image

$8M gift helps Beltline pedal toward new bike park at Westside Park
State regulators approve Georgia Power’s pricey biomass energy plan
Food giant Cargill to establish Atlanta tech hub in Midtown
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Cielo at 325 renters

‘Desperate’ living conditions a way of life for undocumented renters
How foreign actors are using media to influence opinion before Election Day
Here are the Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday