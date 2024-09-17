Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Iliza Shlesinger is cracking wise, but also has a few serious things to share

Prepping for her next stand-up comedy special, she appears at the Fox Theatre on Sept. 20.
Iliza Shlesinger at the CMT Awards in Nashville in 2021.

Credit: Associated Press

Credit: Associated Press

Iliza Shlesinger at the CMT Awards in Nashville in 2021.
By
5 hours ago

Iliza Shlesinger began her comedy career as a sassy, smart stand-up comic who won the NBC reality show “Last Comic Standing” in 2008 at 25.

Over the past 16 years, she has become a mom of two, with an array of comedy specials and a successful podcast that have grown her fan base. She is returning to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Friday.

She also is prepping for her next stand-up special, set to shoot in Salt Lake City in November. Following six comedy specials for Netflix, it will land on Amazon in early 2025.

“Netflix at one point completely stormed the comedy market,” Shlesinger said in a recent Zoom interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Nothing lasts forever. A lot of other places are doing comedy, too. At Amazon, I liked the team and offer. It’s not to say I don’t go back to Netflix. No door is closed.”

She has been hosting the popular podcast “Ask Iliza Anything” for eight years with a simple premise: Folks send in questions about relationships, in-laws or whatever is on their mind. Iliza, who admittedly does not have a background in psychology or mental health, simply answers in her own blunt, common-sense way.

The podcast draws fans from all over. A recent episode featured a woman who said she heard about Shlesinger through her appearance on Joe Rogan’s heavily subscribed podcast.

“I feel that I have appeal to anyone,” Shlesinger said. “We all as entertainers do other people’s podcasts in hopes of scooping up like-minded audience members.”

Shlesinger was thrilled to be asked about Rogan because she figured this will help people click on this story. “Maybe throw into the story some Kardashians and a muckbang” (a video where a host eats large amounts of food and interacts with the audience), she advised.

She recently joked on social media that she named her seven-month-old son Ethan because she figured Ethans are fundamentally good looking.

It doesn’t hurt that the most famous actor named Ethan is probably Ethan Hawke. “The fact we can only cite one Ethan helps,” she said. “The name just sounds good. So far, he’s responding to the name and hasn’t rejected it and picked up a weird AI binary name.”

Ethan, she said, has been a delight. “At this stage, Ethan is still a little oatmeal blobby,” she said. “The first few months are exhausting, but not much is going on. He is starting to get more fun. He is starting to sit up, so all bets are off.”

Shlesinger hopes her oldest daughter, Sierra Mae, gets along with Ethan as they grow up. “It’s too soon to know,” she said. “All I know is I don’t want to be in the middle of it. They can both take taekwondo and take it from there. We’ll create a little child fight club and take bets.”

She is also happy to call herself an environmentalist. At her concerts, she offers a VIP experience that includes a “biodegradable VIP laminate.”

“I’m someone who has collected every laminate I’ve ever gotten,” she said. “These are things that sit in your office, and if you’re a real fan, in a shrine in the living room. Eventually it will get thrown away. It’s my small way of trying to save the planet while I fly on a plane to every gig.”

More seriously, she said, those VIP experiences are a highlight of any concert for her.

“My fans are incredibly diverse,” she said. “Not just color and religion but across economic class. We have everyone from the far left and far right. I see people coming in that I would assume I have nothing in common with. That’s the power of comedy. It transcends boundaries. You never know how you’re touching people. I try to give every person time to talk with me and have a human moment.”

Shlesinger admits to saving every hotel key card she’s had. And because she has been doing stand up for about two decades, that equates to hundreds of key cards. “My goal is to tile my wall with them so they become a permanent part of my house,” she said.

She was able to explore her past recently on “Finding Your Roots,” the PBS show featuring host Henry Louis Gates sifting through the family trees of famous people. She learned she had family members who did not make it through the Holocaust.

“I wish everyone had a team of genealogists dig into their family backgrounds,” Shlesinger said. “We all deserve to know where we come from. You go in there hoping for Scandinavian royalty and you come out finding you have family who went through the Holocaust.

“But regardless of your lineage, I think we are all searching for a sense of purpose and sense of place in this world. In that search, you’re able to laugh a little along the way. I had come from two people who had almost no family. It’s good to know I have roots.”

She also discovered she is a distant relative of fellow comic Sarah Silverman. “I am friends with her, so I texted her to tell her we’re like fifth chromosomal cousins,” she said. “She was as surprised to hear it as I was.”

IF YOU GO

Iliza Shlesinger

8 p.m., Friday. $29.50-$199.50, Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Latest: Emmy Awards honor the TV's best as 'Shogun,' 'Hacks' and 'Baby Reindeer' take...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photograph by John Johnson/HBO

‘Curb,’ ‘Seinfeld’ creator Larry David coming to Atlanta to discuss career
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Emmy Moments: Hosts gently mock 'The Bear,' while TV villains and 'Saturday Night Live'...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Suddenly, after several seasons, Gary Oldman's TV series 'Slow Horses' gets some Emmy...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Scott Turner Schofield

Trans actor and activist brings movie debut home for Out on Film
‘The Impact Atlanta’ BET+ reality show brings in three new cast members
Brian Jordan Alvarez lauds Atlanta, explains FX’s ‘English Teacher’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Time to buy? How rate cuts will impact housing affordability in Georgia
AT&T Southeast strike ends with deal providing raise of more than 19%
Rich Homie Quan’s love for baseball never faded