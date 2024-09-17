The country’s largest privately held food producer announced it will be taking up office space within a glassy Midtown tower to establish a new technology hub with 400 workers.

Cargill, which is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday it agreed to sublease within the NCR campus at 864 Spring St. The amount of space wasn’t immediately disclosed.

The campus is within Georgia Tech’s Technology Square, where financial technology company NCR became one of the first Fortune 500 companies to establish a corporate home there to tap into the nearby institute’s tech talent. NCR later split itself into two companies, NCR Atleos and NCR Voyix, and Voyix put some of its space onto the sublease market.