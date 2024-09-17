Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Food giant Cargill to establish Atlanta tech hub in Midtown

Cargill expects to employ 400 workers at office tower within Technology Square district
The country’s largest privately held food producer announced it will be taking up office space within a glassy Midtown tower to establish a new technology hub with 400 workers.

Cargill, which is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday it agreed to sublease within the NCR campus at 864 Spring St. The amount of space wasn’t immediately disclosed.

The campus is within Georgia Tech’s Technology Square, where financial technology company NCR became one of the first Fortune 500 companies to establish a corporate home there to tap into the nearby institute’s tech talent. NCR later split itself into two companies, NCR Atleos and NCR Voyix, and Voyix put some of its space onto the sublease market.

Cargill announced in June it would open a digital hub at an undisclosed Atlanta location to focus on supply chain reliability and sustainability. The company’s digital technology and data division will primarily occupy the new office space, which Cargill expects to move into this fall.

Cargill said it employs 160,000 workers, including about 1,000 across Georgia. The food conglomerate has several operations across the state, including a large poultry headquarters near Gainesville that resulted from a 2022 merger and acquisition.

NCR Voyix, a digital commerce firm, placed one of its two Technology Square towers on the market available for sublease in late 2023. The 765,000-square-foot campus opened in 2018, joining other tech-focused companies, including Anthem and Norfolk Southern, that built office complexes near Technology Square.

ExploreIntuit, Atlanta-based NCR Voyix laying off workers

Both NCR Voyix and NCR Atleos continue to operate out of the other Midtown tower.

