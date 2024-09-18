Dream use commanding win over Sky to keep playoff hopes alive

The eighth spot in the playoffs will be decided on Thursday as the Dream play at the New York Liberty, the Sky play at the Connecticut Sun and the Mystics host the Indiana Fever.

The Dream can clinch a playoff berth with a win. If Atlanta, Chicago and Washington all lose, Atlanta clinches. If the Dream lose and Washington and Chicago both win, Washington clinches. If Atlanta loses, Chicago loses and Washington wins, the Dream clinch because Atlanta has a better record against teams with a .500 record, or above, than Washington.

“Win and survive,” Dream coach Tanisha Wright said. “Being able to build on momentum is really important. So (this was) a good momentum game for us as we move to the next game. Some really good things happened tonight.”

Atlanta will try to earn a playoff spot with its first win of the season against the Liberty. The Dream are 0-3 against New York.

“That’s all we’ve been talking about is trying to control our own destiny and picking up wins when we needed to,” Tina Charles said. “In the second half of the season (we weren’t) holding our heads low about injuries or anything that happened in the first half of the season. We’re just locking in on who we need to be out there on the court.”

Atlanta had little trouble with an injured Chicago team that was without Angel Reese (wrist), Elizabeth Williams (knee), Diamond DeShields (ankle) Kamilla Cordoso (shoulder) and Chennedy Carter (foot). Though there were six lead changes, Atlanta took control early and led by as many as 18 points.

The Dream got out to a hot start as they shot 53.1% (17 of 32) in the first half compared to the Sky’s 33% (11 of 33) and Atlanta led 46-32 at halftime.

“(That was) really important,” Wright said of the hot start. “The energy that you start games with kind of fuels you to be able to push through at times. I think because we did have a lead (early) at some point, when they’re making a run, you have a little bit of a cushion. Our mindset has to be to keep building and stacking possessions and make sure we value possessions throughout a game.”

Atlanta played suffocating first-half defense and, in total, the Dream forced 14 turnovers and scored five points off them. Jordin Canada tallied three of the Dream’s nine steals.

“I pride myself on defense,” Canada said. “That’s one of the things that not only gets me going but it gets our team going and sparking that energy. I just try to do my job as a guard and just try to lock down and making sure I’m defending and playing the passing lanes. That’s my job and something that I take pride in.”

Canada also accumulated a team-high 18 points and five assists.

“I’m just taking what the defense gives me and being confident (with) shooting and seeing where I can attack and when I can pass,” Canada said. “I thought tonight I had a lot of opportunities to drive the lane and take some open shots and knock them down.”

Charles’ double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds marked her 20th of the season and she tied Sylvia Fowles for most career double-doubles in WNBA history (193).

“It hasn’t set in at all,” Charles said. “I think it will when it’s all said and done. I can only speak so heavily on (Fowles) and what she’s meant to me as a player. I’ve been chasing her as a player but it’s not just (as) a player but the human she is. (She’s) a beautiful soul. She’s always there to help. I know a lot of people give me credit for giving little tips of knowledge out there on the court to the young ones. That’s exactly what (Fowles) would do for me when I first came to the league.”