Crime & Public Safety

Family, GBI ask for help solving cold case death of Douglas grandmother

Maryanne Humphrey, 62, was fatally shot at convenience store in 2009; 2 new sketches released of suspect
Kailyn Kaiser, granddaughter of Maryanne Humphrey, speaks at a GBI news conference Tuesday.

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Kailyn Kaiser, granddaughter of Maryanne Humphrey, speaks at a GBI news conference Tuesday.
By
0 minutes ago

Every year on Sept. 21, Kailyn Kaiser calls the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to ask about her grandmother’s unsolved murder at the Circle K convenience store where she worked on that rainy night in 2009.

Fifteen years ago this week, Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed by a masked gunman demanding money at the store in Douglasville. The suspect fled the scene without any money, and law enforcement still have not identified him.

Even after the homicide investigation went cold, Kaiser never stopped calling.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

“I’ll be OK, and then her birthday will be here, or Thanksgiving, or Christmas, and then that scab gets reopened,” Kaiser said. “Calling every year and (talking to the media), it puts it back out there. It gets people calling again, and hopefully one day I’ll have my answers, and hopefully this person will get the justice they deserve.”

The GBI, which is renewing calls for information to help solve the case, released sketches of what the suspect might have looked like in 2009 based on surveillance footage and what he might look like today.

“We have all waited far too long to be able to bring closure and peace to Maryanne and her loved ones,” Cynthia Adkins, the GBI’s investigations division director, said in a news conference Tuesday.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

When asked why the sketch from 2009 was not released sooner, GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said she could not answer that, but current investigators “wanted to make sure that it was released since it wasn’t originally released.”

The 62-year-old woman had worked at other convenience stores in the past, Kaiser said, and had experienced robberies twice before. But this time, she was shot twice after a struggle at the store on West Stewart Mill Road, investigators said. The suspect ran away, wearing unique black-and-white Reebok sneakers that the company re-created for investigators.

“I don’t believe they were sold anywhere in Douglasville or Douglas County,” Capt. Jon Mauney with the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. “It’s not a shoe that I would say everybody had at the time. So it is a unique piece.”

Unique shoes worn by the suspect are displayed at Tuesday's news conference.

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

icon to expand image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

The GBI received a request from Humphrey’s family in 2023 under the Coleman-Baker Act, a state law Gov. Brian Kemp approved last year that allows families to ask that law enforcement review and reinvestigate homicides that have gone cold.

A $25,000 reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case, Adkins said.

“Please call if you have any information. You could be the person who is finally responsible for solving this case and bringing justice to Maryanne, her family and the community,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Supplied.

‘He’s going to kill me,’ she wrote. A month later, he faces murder charges
Placeholder Image

Apparent aunt of Ga. school shooting suspect called authorities: ‘I’m just worried it was...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Connections @ Metropolitan UMC website

Man sentenced in death of Atlanta pastor who was counseling him, DA says
Placeholder Image

Credit: Queshon Walker

A final embrace: Mother grieves Atlanta airport worker killed in DeKalb
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Boy, 13, charged with taking gun to Newton County middle school1h ago
Former Atlanta police officer on trial in teen’s shooting death1h ago
DeKalb house fire victims had been shot before blaze erupted 2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Cielo at 325 renters

‘Desperate’ living conditions a way of life for undocumented renters
How foreign actors are using media to influence opinion before Election Day
Here are the Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday